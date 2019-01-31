back
This Delhi Tea Seller Is A Writer Of 25 Books
This New Delhi chaiwalla has written more than 25 books. Watch Laxman Rao as he chronicles his journey from being a child who loved reading to working as a labourer in Bhopal to starting a roadside tea stall in New Delhi — without giving writing a break. 📕📗📘📙☕️
01/31/2019 4:05 AM
68 comments
Amrita D.02/27/2019 17:06
Pranam
Theophilus K.02/27/2019 05:52
Love it..... Continue to inspire sir.
Mowardun M.02/26/2019 15:04
U inspired me lot💟
Nikki J.02/25/2019 17:16
Salute 👍sir
Abhishek K.02/25/2019 03:42
Bhai mera idea chura lia gya😂😂
Pushpendra P.02/24/2019 04:30
truly inspired
Manasij Y.02/24/2019 00:57
An Inspiration!!
Roopam J.02/23/2019 19:21
......bhai ab to kaam suru karna hi padega.....
Anamika S.02/22/2019 17:51
Guys support him n purchase at least one of his book to read...
Akash Y.02/22/2019 08:26
visit bro
Gambhir E.02/21/2019 04:05
please research
Sanchita S.02/20/2019 14:49
❤️
Vikrant S.02/20/2019 13:48
Great man
Akshay P.02/20/2019 12:07
bhai apna chai wala
D A.02/19/2019 18:35
Zeal, interest, burning desire & appetite to focus on this profession- just greatman, polite, helpful to other writers, inspite of vagaries in his life. Highly appreciated. His happiness can b increased by supporting him. Congrats for sharing.
Rahul R.02/18/2019 09:09
सलाम आप को सर ।
S R.02/17/2019 13:41
Good job sir
अनिल '.02/17/2019 11:28
Great salute to this Author 🙏
Avinash P.02/17/2019 05:39
Devansh B.02/16/2019 10:33
Darshan Vaishya this man is truly inspiring 😍