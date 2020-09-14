back

This Firm Turn Clothes Into Paper Into Plants

These impressive visiting cards from Seed Paper INDIA grow back into plants. Find out how…

09/14/2020 5:27 AM
  • 59.7k
  • 17

And even more

  1. 2:23

    Rose Cartwright has a different kind of OCD

  2. 3:21

    The life of Karl Marx

  3. 7:22

    Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  4. 1:27

    Afrofuturist tarot

  5. 3:35

    These dancers don't let their wheelchairs stop them

  6. 7:00

    A mixed marriage during the Troubles of Northern Ireland

12 comments

  • Feroz A.
    3 days

    I think its a very important video and should have had voice to it instead of subtitles

  • Sasi P.
    3 days

    It's so innovative initative .

  • Priyanka S.
    3 days

    Woww..what a great initiative to give back to mother earth!! Kuddos to founder for such a brilliant idea!!😁👌...thank yoia for spreading awareness to people 😀🙏

  • Sunil M.
    3 days

    Revolutionary

  • Shivaji B.
    3 days

    Very impressive

  • Ravi M.
    3 days

    Impressive but how economic?

  • Anamika B.
    3 days

    Happy to see our plantable visiting card got featured here ... Thank you and for this initiative 💚🌱💚

  • Karishma J.
    3 days

    R.k. Jain

  • Roshaan R.
    3 days

    Thank you 🙏�ia for the Exclusive Feature !!

  • Muhammad S.
    3 days

    impressive 👏

  • Hardik D.
    3 days

    Cool ❤️

  • Brut India
    6 days

    This IFS officer's visitng card sparked the eco-friendly trend: https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/ifs-officers-idea-of-a-plant-seed-visiting-card-inspires-others-to-do-same-6579895/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.