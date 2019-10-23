back

This Guy Makes A Killing Finding Bugs Online

This 26-year-old has made more than Rs. 2 crore, finding bugs in Facebook, Twitter and a host of other online platforms. Ethical hacker Anand Prakash spoke to Brut about how he became a bug bounty hunter. 👾💰

10/23/2019 4:59 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 1.0k

And even more

  1. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  2. Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

  3. Israeli Spyware Targets Indians Through WhatsApp

  4. This Guy Makes A Killing Finding Bugs Online

  5. ISRO Chief On Scoring India's Next Big Space Goal

  6. This Farmer Invented His Own E-Bicycle

346 comments

  • Ravi M.
    2 days

    Song name please?

  • Rasmeet S.
    3 days

    is he Maninder Buttar😂😂

  • Giomarc A.
    12/07/2019 03:53

    Aah, The real watch dogs guy hehe. This guy is now my guideline

  • Pratibha M.
    12/04/2019 15:50

    look that's wht i was talking about.!! 🙄

  • Awais A.
    12/01/2019 18:57

    Mai us din is bndy ki bt kar rha tha

  • Arun A.
    11/29/2019 16:44

    Bhai ye tu to nahi?

  • Ka M.
    11/27/2019 20:05

    boys wtf is he talking about can you explain me?

  • J.j. R.
    11/24/2019 06:25

    K now start taking care of the telemarketing scammers!! U would b a legend!! Lol

  • Ch A.
    11/21/2019 10:28

    Hahahahahaha larka free uber pa kitna fakhar kr rha hai 🤣

  • Amirul N.
    11/19/2019 02:13

    He put half of them there....hahha

  • M A.
    11/17/2019 17:46

    This could be you , but you chose SDSB

  • Rohit R.
    11/16/2019 12:29

    I'm not commenting on this video, what else my account could be hacked

  • Akash S.
    11/15/2019 15:46

    aisa bhu hota h kya

  • Sanket B.
    11/15/2019 15:10

    if we did like this with WhatsApp then i could be a rich person now.😂

  • Shaiz Q.
    11/15/2019 14:11

    Last year i found a bug in ios 11 that enabled any iPhone to be activated with the need of previous apple id... I tested it on 8 devices and reported it to Apple. Hoping for a reward, they gave me shit, they found it hard to believe and told me to stop fooling around, after a while it was all over the internet and a whopping 200,000 devices were activated by exploiting the bug, that really convinced them to fix it.

  • Eva D.
    11/14/2019 13:25

    🙏

  • Rhea D.
    11/14/2019 07:23

    And also he's dangerous to date.

  • Madan S.
    11/14/2019 03:41

    here is the right person

  • Jatin M.
    11/13/2019 19:34

    banda milgya🤪

  • Teja G.
    11/13/2019 18:27

    Rey macha nuvv kuda start cheyyi ra🥺🥺😢 50-50❤️❤️