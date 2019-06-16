back

This Man Adopted 45 HIV-Positive Kids

In honour of Father's Day, here is the story of Solomon Raj. He has made it his mission to give HIV-positive children a normal life and a loving family. 👨‍👧‍👦❤️

226 comments

  • Grace P.
    07/31/2019 20:54

  • Prakash K.
    07/22/2019 06:20

    Great people can do only great job

  • Pratapchand M.
    07/21/2019 09:36

    My best wishes for this Noble cause .U r pouring happiness n energy into these children so that they can have blissful lives under ur loving care.

  • Shefali S.
    07/13/2019 09:59

    God bless you Mr Solomon

  • Munnesh N.
    07/10/2019 16:17

    God bless you sir..🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Ruksana R.
    07/10/2019 14:05

    Superb sir

  • Rashmi S.
    07/10/2019 06:02

    Salute you sir.You are a person with a great heart.

  • Rasi C.
    07/10/2019 04:28

    Well-done sir ji

  • Sunita N.
    07/07/2019 18:12

    Wonderful sir such a nobel work

  • Ram S.
    07/06/2019 15:32

    .v.v.v..v..v...v.v.v.v.v.v.v.v.v..v.v..v.v..v..v..v.v.v..nice

  • Kulbinder G.
    07/05/2019 21:11

    🙏🏻

  • Swati M.
    07/05/2019 13:31

    You have done a great job

  • Arshad A.
    07/05/2019 09:09

    💙💙💙

  • Lokesh S.
    07/05/2019 05:28

    Good

  • Arshiya P.
    07/03/2019 01:32

    Hats off you sir

  • Iyengar S.
    07/02/2019 18:41

    Godbless

  • Moumita C.
    07/02/2019 18:21

    May God bless you with lots of happiness. Much respect!!!

  • Rashmirekha N.
    07/02/2019 04:51

    Sir.you are great

  • Sulthan
    07/02/2019 04:01

    Excellent.

  • Ramesh K.
    07/02/2019 02:41

    Very nice