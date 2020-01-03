back

This Man Rescues Lizards, Cows, Owls, Monkeys And More

This man left a comfortable life in Mumbai to rescue animals that no one else wants in rural Maharashtra.

03/01/2020 4:57 AM
  • 109.6k
  • 60

Animals and Us

51 comments

  • Sreehas S.
    14 hours

    God bless you

  • Sreehas S.
    14 hours

    Humanity exists..

  • Rajib P.
    16 hours

    Real God of earth

  • Chote P.
    19 hours

    आपका कोई फोन नंबर तो मुझे इस नंबर पर कॉल करें7351373989

  • Tsering D.
    20 hours

    God bless u all

  • Sachin Kumar
    3 days

    Bless you

  • J S.
    3 days

    😍🙏🙌🙌

  • Kamal B.
    3 days

    Amazing work

  • Ankur S.
    3 days

    There is no such thing as 'a comfortable life in Mumbai'.

  • Mathaikutty V.
    4 days

    Awesome... But will you extend and take up the human beings in and around...

  • Vivekanand U.
    4 days

    God bless u do let me know if I can do the same in bangalore

  • Jaspreet K.
    4 days

    God bless you all for helping them great man great work you are doing keep it up keep doing

  • Rania Y.
    4 days

    Thank you so much for sharing your love n life with these beautiful animals. God bless....

  • Arun D.
    4 days

    God bless

  • Sadana S.
    4 days

    Pl send address

  • Sadana S.
    4 days

    Wants to meet u

  • Ajay S.
    4 days

    A very good initiative

  • Simi S.
    4 days

    God bless you

  • Kanta S.
    4 days

    😁

  • Manisha M.
    4 days

    God bless u..u r a great person