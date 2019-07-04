back

This Orangutan Has The Best Reaction To A Magic Trick

Orangutan has ROFL reaction to magic trick 🤣🤣🤣

07/04/2019 2:57 AM
  • 521.1k
  • 103

Animals and Us

  1. Man Versus Wild: A Brave Rescue Mission

  2. Live Animals Transport: A Controversial Business

  3. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Gift Someone A Pet

  4. Dogs That Changed History

  5. In Nepal, All Dogs Have A Day

  6. Puppy Rescue Wins Hearts Online

62 comments

  • Ramkishor B.
    08/03/2019 12:11

    Jai hanuman

  • Sanjay D.
    07/30/2019 13:28

    Funny

  • Shahnau P.
    07/30/2019 11:13

    🤣

  • Sofian A.
    07/29/2019 12:59

    Hi

  • Shuvranil D.
    07/24/2019 09:29

    কি সুন্দর দেখতে লাগছে তোকে 🤗🤗

  • Zaid A.
    07/23/2019 18:07

    are aise nhin haste kya kar rahe ho bhai sab mazak banayenge

  • Libin S.
    07/22/2019 18:34

    Nice

  • Jaipal S.
    07/21/2019 03:42

    Tere se Jada dimag h isme

  • Faisal K.
    07/14/2019 21:43

    Nice

  • Abhay T.
    07/13/2019 13:04

    This one's got a better sense of humour than you 🤣🤣🤣

  • Jaynarayn P.
    07/13/2019 07:27

    Awwwwww

  • Jackie I.
    07/13/2019 01:29

    ❤❤😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘

  • Deep G.
    07/12/2019 13:44

    These creatures deserve to live in open

  • Bernie B.
    07/09/2019 23:14

    . This video Is what I was on about. Xx

  • Vishwani P.
    07/07/2019 18:14

    🤩🤩😍😍

  • Mkim C.
    07/07/2019 10:59

    😢😢😢

  • Gurjeet K.
    07/07/2019 08:55

    that's how you laugh

  • Nived L.
    07/07/2019 07:16

    orangutan 😏😏😂😂

  • Bhagat S.
    07/06/2019 13:40

    Good

  • Anshuman D.
    07/05/2019 13:43

    me after seeing your magical face😋