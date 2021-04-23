back

This Posture Could Help Improve Your Oxygen Levels

A certified yoga instructor shows how to do pronal breathing, which can help increase oxygen levels quickly. India's health ministry recently recommended this as a health aid to help breathe better.

23/04/2021 2:57 PM
129 comments

  • Qasim H.
    13 hours

    https://youtu.be/1yKWMxt3W1c

  • Beanth R.
    20 hours

    check this out

  • Sreya B.
    21 hours

    eta mama ke korte bol.. tui o kor

  • Ankit K.
    a day

    It's not that easy to inhale when spo2 lvl is low

  • Sandipan M.
    a day

    Look at the heart beat

  • Jyoti C.
    a day

    watch this

  • Nikita J.
    a day

    Thnq so much sir ☺️ Great help😊😊

  • Mirza I.
    2 days

    Increasing few points could be easy but for many people it drops upto 50.

  • Dimple N.
    2 days

    papa

  • Anam M.
    2 days

    May be difficult for infected individuals bt useful technique to increase O2 level with infected lungs

  • Nyari P.
    2 days

    check this out.

  • FarHan D.
    2 days

    But Toilet an oxygen not available in India

  • Kanhaiya J.
    2 days

    Yes very good

  • Anika S.
    2 days

    if it helps

  • Anika S.
    2 days

    if it helps

  • Rain R.
    2 days

    rahuljerwal 💁

  • Sunil S.
    2 days

    Good video sir, really it saved me

  • Wesley T.
    2 days

    breathe slower sir... 😁 Slow and deep...

  • Luisa K.
    3 days

    But your pulse very high!

  • Kakar S.
    3 days

    Indian actress n actors are escaping out of county leave India

