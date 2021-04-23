back
This Posture Could Help Improve Your Oxygen Levels
A certified yoga instructor shows how to do pronal breathing, which can help increase oxygen levels quickly. India's health ministry recently recommended this as a health aid to help breathe better.
23/04/2021 2:57 PM
- 644.9K
- 6.9K
- 419
129 comments
Qasim H.13 hours
https://youtu.be/1yKWMxt3W1c
Beanth R.20 hours
check this out
Sreya B.21 hours
eta mama ke korte bol.. tui o kor
Ankit K.a day
It's not that easy to inhale when spo2 lvl is low
Sandipan M.a day
Look at the heart beat
Jyoti C.a day
watch this
Nikita J.a day
Thnq so much sir ☺️ Great help😊😊
Mirza I.2 days
Increasing few points could be easy but for many people it drops upto 50.
Dimple N.2 days
papa
Anam M.2 days
May be difficult for infected individuals bt useful technique to increase O2 level with infected lungs
Nyari P.2 days
check this out.
FarHan D.2 days
But Toilet an oxygen not available in India
Kanhaiya J.2 days
Yes very good
Anika S.2 days
if it helps
Anika S.2 days
if it helps
Rain R.2 days
rahuljerwal 💁
Sunil S.2 days
Good video sir, really it saved me
Wesley T.2 days
breathe slower sir... 😁 Slow and deep...
Luisa K.3 days
But your pulse very high!
Kakar S.3 days
Indian actress n actors are escaping out of county leave India