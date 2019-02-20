This Roti Dispenser Serves 2,000 People Every Day

1,000 rotis in one hour. This machine is helping feed more than 2,000 people in Kolkata every day. 🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮😋
Avinash S.08/25/2019 00:15
सराहनीय
Amanveer K.03/21/2019 12:46
👍👍👍👍
सिद्धार्थ व.03/20/2019 05:27
In mathura, a machine is making 10000 Roti's in an hour.
Subrat K.03/16/2019 12:42
Good job
Surojit R.03/15/2019 23:37
Srijita Biswas
Vikash A.03/10/2019 11:23
*Apni Roti- Fight Against Hunger* Apni Roti ( an imperative to provide humanitarian, social and holistic intervention in India) is a national organisation working for the upliftment of the poor and destitute communities in both rural and urban areas. Apni Roti is an initiative of Shivohum Balaji Seva Trust. We have our own mobile food van which distributes free rotis to the needy people. An automatic machine has been installed inside the van which produces approx 1000 healthy and tasty roti’s/hour. Read more - https://milaap.org/fundraisers/apni-roti?mlp_referrer_id=1451080&utm_medium=auto_share&utm_source=whatsapp *To pay via Paytm (for Android users only)* - http://m.p-y.tm/pay-milaap?comment=originId_68290&amount=2500&amount_editable=1 *For UPI payment 😗 [email protected] https://milaap.org/fundraisers/apni-roti/upi_deeplink (You can send money to this ID using BHIM, PhonePe or any UPI app) *You can also do a bank transfer to the below mentioned account:* Account number: 8080811068290 Account name: Shivohum Balaji Seva Trust IFSC code: YESB0CMSNOC *Share this message with others on WhatsApp!*
Baharoj K.03/08/2019 15:03
very good
Preet S.03/08/2019 14:44
Gud job
Radha C.03/06/2019 18:18
Great job👍👍👍👍
Sasi K.03/04/2019 14:38
No hygiene
Venu S.03/04/2019 09:58
I support...
Chamanchi P.03/03/2019 15:19
Good job
Ritu G.03/02/2019 17:51
Well done gud job
Sainag B.03/01/2019 15:28
Hats off for serving free food to poor people
Yashwant K.02/26/2019 06:42
Great job.....Appreciate it 🙏
Nanu S.02/25/2019 14:12
Congratulations Sir ji Naraj
Rama C.02/25/2019 08:36
Very nice
Ayush G.02/24/2019 16:16
you both were planning in train during our shirdi trip,now see it is actually happening
Raj R.02/24/2019 08:52
Very Good Iniative.... Keep it up....
Shoaib N.02/22/2019 12:35
support this cause from Pakistan. gr8 efforts