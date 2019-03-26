This Security Guard Used To Be A Film Actor

A security guard in a Mumbai apartment is raring to return to his Bollywood past. Will he succeed? 🎥➡️👮
Guggy B.04/20/2019 22:38
Who told Mr Sidhu to spend his savings in lavish life
Kajol J.04/20/2019 08:03
Kabhi kabhi achi cheeze dekhne ko mil jaati hai Facebook pe
Sumit M.04/19/2019 16:52
You are a true example for those who quits his life after failure ,but you stood like a strong rock against the hurdles coming your way . You taught us that no work is small . You lived your life with dignity without thinking what your are doing from Sharing silver screen .heads off . Best wishes
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:55
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Singh K.04/15/2019 10:50
I have seen his work in gulal, He will do great,
Singh K.04/15/2019 10:47
I know this man, he was in gulal movie, dilip Singh's elder brother
Tamizudeen S.04/15/2019 09:25
All the best Mr sidhu :) God bless you
Shivam P.04/14/2019 18:57
watch this till the end , I hope it will inspire u ...
Ao N.04/14/2019 14:29
Life can beat you hard. But only thing you can do is just to fight.
Vipul R.04/14/2019 10:41
Nice video
Sarnanka M.04/14/2019 10:36
👏👏
Jamsheed A.04/14/2019 08:17
Spirit doesnt goes down...only position changes.....hatsoff fot your spirit....al the best
Abhishek R.04/14/2019 06:33
Proud of you and for your patience and efforts too.
Deep M.04/13/2019 17:37
Thts tge spirit for living.. Proud of you man... Best wishesh for future
Mirza K.04/13/2019 16:24
It is like that everywhere. People move on. The world moves on. Happens in every profession. I have gone through this. Took years to get back on track.
Ayush K.04/13/2019 09:15
I have seen him in Gulal, he is a good actor
Abdul B.04/12/2019 14:31
He will rock
Kothari B.04/12/2019 12:47
Respect !!
Sumit J.04/12/2019 07:33
Where there's a will there's a way surely He'll succeed ❤
Satnam S.04/11/2019 19:55
So sad my father please please contact number 9781209286 my Satnam Singh you later