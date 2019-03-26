back

This Security Guard Used To Be A Film Actor

A security guard in a Mumbai apartment is raring to return to his Bollywood past. Will he succeed? 🎥➡️👮

03/26/2019 2:22 PMupdated: 03/26/2019 6:46 PM
  • 800.8k
  • 247

137 comments

  • Guggy B.
    04/20/2019 22:38

    Who told Mr Sidhu to spend his savings in lavish life

  • Kajol J.
    04/20/2019 08:03

    Kabhi kabhi achi cheeze dekhne ko mil jaati hai Facebook pe

  • Sumit M.
    04/19/2019 16:52

    You are a true example for those who quits his life after failure ,but you stood like a strong rock against the hurdles coming your way . You taught us that no work is small . You lived your life with dignity without thinking what your are doing from Sharing silver screen .heads off . Best wishes

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:55

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Singh K.
    04/15/2019 10:50

    I have seen his work in gulal, He will do great,

  • Singh K.
    04/15/2019 10:47

    I know this man, he was in gulal movie, dilip Singh's elder brother

  • Tamizudeen S.
    04/15/2019 09:25

    All the best Mr sidhu :) God bless you

  • Shivam P.
    04/14/2019 18:57

    watch this till the end , I hope it will inspire u ...

  • Ao N.
    04/14/2019 14:29

    Life can beat you hard. But only thing you can do is just to fight.

  • Vipul R.
    04/14/2019 10:41

    Nice video

  • Sarnanka M.
    04/14/2019 10:36

    👏👏

  • Jamsheed A.
    04/14/2019 08:17

    Spirit doesnt goes down...only position changes.....hatsoff fot your spirit....al the best

  • Abhishek R.
    04/14/2019 06:33

    Proud of you and for your patience and efforts too.

  • Deep M.
    04/13/2019 17:37

    Thts tge spirit for living.. Proud of you man... Best wishesh for future

  • Mirza K.
    04/13/2019 16:24

    It is like that everywhere. People move on. The world moves on. Happens in every profession. I have gone through this. Took years to get back on track.

  • Ayush K.
    04/13/2019 09:15

    I have seen him in Gulal, he is a good actor

  • Abdul B.
    04/12/2019 14:31

    He will rock

  • Kothari B.
    04/12/2019 12:47

    Respect !!

  • Sumit J.
    04/12/2019 07:33

    Where there's a will there's a way surely He'll succeed ❤

  • Satnam S.
    04/11/2019 19:55

    So sad my father please please contact number 9781209286 my Satnam Singh you later