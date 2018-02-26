back
This Wedding Celebrates Religious Harmony
This groom lost his parents when he was 12 years old. But his story is testament to the power of love and religious harmony in India today. #HappyEndings #ImNotCryingYoureCrying
02/26/2018 2:00 AM
261 comments
Saurabh S.03/04/2018 03:33
Wow such a, Great people
Owais A.02/28/2018 18:42
Yes This is called a muslim.
Rofikul S.02/27/2018 13:50
Neeraj K.02/27/2018 00:23
This is my India. Here everything is possible .
Sayan M.02/27/2018 00:02
Sai h bhai
Sumit D.02/26/2018 22:34
This is call a real muslim
Anamika S.02/26/2018 20:31
Nice
Shubham S.02/26/2018 20:16
World needs more people like them.
Azad S.02/26/2018 20:09
Hiii
Reagan K.02/26/2018 19:46
Bhakts will start targeting on that families.
Vedant S.02/26/2018 19:28
😊
Ishan A.02/26/2018 19:09
Mashallah
Mohith R.02/26/2018 19:08
there are many such cases which i have witnessed like this...media always shows the bad side
Umama U.02/26/2018 18:49
This is d real culture of India.. proud to b an Indian
Gaurav N.02/26/2018 18:41
But 1 baat Aur kahunga Mai Hindu hu Aur mere liye mera hindutva Aur mera Hindustan pehle hai Lekin kuch maaderchor gandu kism k log ispar bhi raajniti karengey Mai to bss ye kahunga kisi bhi surat me ho kisi bhi tarike se ho insaan ka insaan se bhalaa ho Insanityat khatm na ho bhaichara Aapsi pyaar hamesha bnaa rhe Jai hind
Gaurav N.02/26/2018 18:37
Dil se salaam Jai hind
Ruhul L.02/26/2018 18:29
Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai
Ruhul L.02/26/2018 18:28
Humanity is the only religion created by God...
Nizam S.02/26/2018 18:27
Humanity 😍
Santanu M.02/26/2018 18:20
,, Sua!!!