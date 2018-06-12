This woman "coolie" carries more than her weight

This is the first woman "coolie" of the North-West Railways. 💪
379 comments
Kishor K.06/26/2018 00:20
Sarkar ko is Mahila ko koi aur kam dena chahie tab Nari samman ki bat hogi
MD T.06/25/2018 23:43
Wqk
Mini D.06/25/2018 17:35
Nice job. Awesome women
Sanjay M.06/25/2018 17:24
धन्यवाद देते है ऐसे जजबात को
Nitu D.06/25/2018 17:18
Heads of to you
Sathish K.06/25/2018 17:00
Why the fuck this is big deal. We men do more harsh job than this with ease and we have no sympathy. Fuck you femnazi thoughts.
Rupa K.06/25/2018 16:47
Salute u
Jagdish Y.06/25/2018 16:16
Great
Shabnam S.06/25/2018 16:07
ye to sahi nahi aurat nazuk hoti hai kaise wazan uthaayegi
Shivakumar06/25/2018 16:06
Super
Akash K.06/25/2018 13:58
She is best example for @women empowerment.
Margam V.06/25/2018 13:58
Haak hai
Sunitha V.06/25/2018 12:57
Salam Hai Mera👏.. Ap jaise woman ko... . 🌹God bless you
Shadab I.06/25/2018 12:42
I salute too the struggle of this ladyyy..but in the country where we treat lady as a devi ,sehzadi etc..here whats going on.....
Athar H.06/25/2018 12:10
Nice
Nehapriya S.06/25/2018 09:39
sault hai aapko di
Nykhhyl B.06/25/2018 09:22
Send your mother for this job. If you really feel this is an achievement or empowerment.
Manisha M.06/25/2018 09:04
❤
तेरा आ.06/25/2018 08:47
Good
Vibha D.06/25/2018 08:46
Salute u lron lady