This woman "coolie" carries more than her weight

This is the first woman "coolie" of the North-West Railways. 💪

06/12/2018 1:30 AM
  • Kishor K.
    06/26/2018 00:20

    Sarkar ko is Mahila ko koi aur kam dena chahie tab Nari samman ki bat hogi

  • MD T.
    06/25/2018 23:43

    Wqk

  • Mini D.
    06/25/2018 17:35

    Nice job. Awesome women

  • Sanjay M.
    06/25/2018 17:24

    धन्यवाद देते है ऐसे जजबात को

  • Nitu D.
    06/25/2018 17:18

    Heads of to you

  • Sathish K.
    06/25/2018 17:00

    Why the fuck this is big deal. We men do more harsh job than this with ease and we have no sympathy. Fuck you femnazi thoughts.

  • Rupa K.
    06/25/2018 16:47

    Salute u

  • Jagdish Y.
    06/25/2018 16:16

    Great

  • Shabnam S.
    06/25/2018 16:07

    ye to sahi nahi aurat nazuk hoti hai kaise wazan uthaayegi

  • Shivakumar
    06/25/2018 16:06

    Super

  • Akash K.
    06/25/2018 13:58

    She is best example for @women empowerment.

  • Margam V.
    06/25/2018 13:58

    Haak hai

  • Sunitha V.
    06/25/2018 12:57

    Salam Hai Mera👏.. Ap jaise woman ko... . 🌹God bless you

  • Shadab I.
    06/25/2018 12:42

    I salute too the struggle of this ladyyy..but in the country where we treat lady as a devi ,sehzadi etc..here whats going on.....

  • Athar H.
    06/25/2018 12:10

    Nice

  • Nehapriya S.
    06/25/2018 09:39

    sault hai aapko di

  • Nykhhyl B.
    06/25/2018 09:22

    Send your mother for this job. If you really feel this is an achievement or empowerment.

  • Manisha M.
    06/25/2018 09:04

  • तेरा आ.
    06/25/2018 08:47

    Good

  • Vibha D.
    06/25/2018 08:46

    Salute u lron lady