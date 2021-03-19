back
Uttarakhand CM VS Opposition Leaders On Ripped Jeans
New Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat didn't see anything wrong in judging a woman for wearing ripped jeans. Some opposition leaders couldn't wrap their heads around this.
19/03/2021 2:13 PMupdated: 19/03/2021 2:16 PM
376 comments
Ishita G.3 hours
.... And he's a CM of a state... How could he lead a community with such regressive mentality... People give your votes with utmost sincerity... We can only choose our leaders.. Don't select these kind of piece of shits!!
Hina N.10 hours
Amit C.12 hours
Chacha dekh rahe thhe... Jaise tharki log dekhte hain... Pairon se shuru kiya aur pata nahin chacha kahaan par jakar ruke... Isse tharak aur taadna kehte hain. Balatkariyon ki nazar bhi aisi hi hoti hai...
Sanjay T.20 hours
The issue was Children's protection and the bandwagon was just like it is all about ....Lol...🤣 Now can we get back to the serious issue of protection of children from the roving evil eye, paedophiles and other forms of child abuse. Willa take the lead here ???
Abir D.20 hours
The cm should immediately resign🤬😡
Bhawna S.21 hours
Seriously is he sane i don't think so..
Meena K.a day
Mantri pehle to y btao apko mantri kiane bnaya or agr bnaya to Kisi bhi mahila ko Uske kpdo SE judge krne Ka hk apko kisne dia .....Uske husband ko family ko bucho ko koi dikat nhi to apko kyu problem h..ap Apne ghr ki betiyo ko rkho na ghughat m janta k piche Ku pde ho.....
Biju M.a day
Just cant say anything else as"shame on you and your horrifying narrow minded thoughts" Mr CM.
Sarthak S.a day
WTF!? Women never ever commented on men’s appearance and choice of wearables. But men are constantly after women since a millennium and her choice of clothing to be restricted according to them. This is actually suppression, sexism, misogyny and battle of sexes. Even if they’ll roam naked it’s their choice. Men do it all the tim or display it in movies but no one’s bats an eye, but if a woman is wearing a ripped jeans or shorts everyone loses their minds. I’d insistingly suggest al the ladies to start a bikini movement or revolution to shut the mouths of rascals like these who are telling you what to do and whatnot. I want sensible progressive politicians in my country but look at these sanskari illiterate dumbfucks. They ain’t stopping the price rise but are moral policing women. Retard. Who the fuck he think he is? A chief minister or father of the those women? Not even the real dads hold any rights to govern anybody’s lives. Each and every person has a willful right to live their lives according to themselves. This is outrageously ridiculous and obnoxiously foolish statement by a elected head of state. He should shut the fuck up and concentrate on the state affairs, rather ogling at the knees of women because he’s frustrated and insecure to see covered legs all the time at home. we’re 2021 or 1921? Women won’t change their dressing sense at all now no matter who barks but sick people in authority like him must change their rotten mindsets towards them by not judging the character of any woman who’s wearing a short or revealing clothing because not every khadi aur saffron wearing political leader is a saint either. Shame on him!
AKash D.a day
Bhdwa CM 😡😡😡
Anjali S.a day
Kaha se le aye isko in 10 days 3 controversies.
पंकज क.a day
sadly, today's politicians are the mirrors of the society..
Iqbal L.a day
They should wear what they feel comfortable in. The world has changed ripped jeans are kind of cool and smart. The most important thing is she's capable of doing the job probably better than most men. Stop judging and start living life has no rehearsals.
Ravindar S.a day
Nice rawat jee
Bano R.a day
And he has ripped mentality, MF
Uma R.a day
The problem isn't with our clothes...its the way men think...which by an large is always faulty🤔
Amit L.a day
Kya yaar kaise kaise log representative bn jate h ..Such foolish statements coming from a CM I wonder if he said that intentionally
Palak P.a day
They link sanskar with jeans bwahaha
Abid H.2 days
Yaha pe bhi JNU 🙄
छाया श.2 days
ऐसा क्यूँ?? 👖👗 ❣️इन्दिरा गाँधी, प्रियंका गाँधी, सोनिया गाँधी ... जया बच्चन, समिता ईरानी ... ममता बनर्जी ... राजनीति क्षेत्र की सभी महिलायें ... साड़ी/ सलवार-कुर्ता पहनती है/ सभ्य वेश-भूषा में रहती है ... ❣️क्यूँ ???? ये राजनीतिक सत्ता की महिलायें ... संसद/ देश में महिलाओं का dress-code बदलाव नहीं देती। ❣️इस तरह, ..... भारत में आम महिलाओं को, अभिव्यक्ति की आज़ादी मिलेंगी। पुरुषों की मानसिकता बदलेगी ... पश्चिमी वेश-भूषा को आदर-सम्मान मिलेगा। हमारी संस्कृति महान बनेगी। ❣️मैंने, तो जब भी महिला उम्मीदवार सत्ता में देखा, vote माँगते देखा साड़ी में देखा ... ❣️आज, हम भारतीयों को यह संकल्प लेना है, महिला उम्मीदवार को हम ... तब vote देंगे, जब वे फटी जींस पहनेगी। Jai Torn Jeans, Jai Bharat ... ✍️