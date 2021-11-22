back

Vir Das Hires Struggling Fashion Student To Design Emmy Look

Stand-up comedian Vir Das wanted to avoid looking "foo-foo pretentious" at the Emmy Awards this year. So he hired a fashion student to help him out..

22/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 54.4K
  • 32

30 comments

  • Nishant R.
    9 hours

    Brutty Potty got paid by Veery Das for his image makeover, but you must understand, people are waiting to make him a comedy of nation for his anti-national mockery of our nation & culture

  • Sunil G.
    15 hours

    Ch%tiya mc

  • Bhim T.
    17 hours

    Kon hai bhai ye faltu nakli comedian jisko comedy nahi aati

  • Banudas A.
    19 hours

    This idiot not deserve to stay in my country. No country is perfect, we have to make it

  • Banudas A.
    19 hours

    Why this idiot came to INDIA. Should go from where he want to come. Bastered

  • Anna J.
    a day

    Awesome 👍🏼👌🏼

  • Rina S.
    a day

    👢👠 khaoge...

  • Pradeep B.
    a day

    Wait whatt!! 🤯 Thank you so much for thinking my story matters, This is insane!

  • Durvank M.
    a day

    PR at its work

  • Siddhu P.
    a day

    His jokes r less funny but he is funny as well as stupid 😂😂😂

  • Suresh T.
    a day

    Go to hell buddy🖕

  • Ugen T.
    a day

    People would rather live in a community with unreasonable claims, than face loneliness with their truth

  • Ashish P.
    a day

    This trash will meet his fate when he gets back here. As for Emmys, it's garbage even on a good day.

  • Samarth T.
    a day

    Do Vir Das ahs guts to say that US has 1 city in top 10 and 3 cities in top 20 by murder Rate ?? No these assholes can only defame nation. also India has no such city in top 100 . Here is the link..... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_cities_by_murder_rate

  • Abhishek B.
    a day

    He is just looking like ( Ahmad Massoud ) Panjshir 🤣🤣🤣

  • Mohd S.
    a day

    Full sapot.

  • Moumita T.
    a day

    Lol..people could digest about freedom fighter as begger.abusing sikh community is also digest..but someone helps to others which is very normal couldn't digest..😏

  • Nitin B.
    a day

    Here come as usual with anti india idiots

  • Yn D.
    a day

    Brut india doing damage control ! No matter what u do hel meet his fate when he returns back to india

  • Rahul S.
    a day

    at it again Now they will try everything possible to paint a positive image of this guy 😂

