Virat Kohli Refuses To Comment On CAA Protests
Having copped strong criticism for commenting on a controversial government policy a few years back, captain Kohli had this to say about the Citizenship Amendment Act protests.
01/07/2020 6:08 PMupdated: 01/08/2020 11:02 AM
74 comments
Gautam S.3 hours
Clever !
Hareesh Y.3 hours
So what's your point? He supports congress?😂😂😂
Anirudh D.3 hours
Admin kohli ke nunu ke barber toh ban ja pehle 😂😂
Arshd K.4 hours
Virat kohli doesn't want to commmemt on CAA because he doesn't know all the facts...fortunately his masters degree in economics allowed him to give opinion about demonetisation..
Shovan G.4 hours
He is more mature now😁
Bijay P.5 hours
Mr Admin tu kuch v karle...kitna v jhut failale...kuch ukhad ni sakta...CAA aur NRC India k liye bahut jaruri he aur ye hoke hi rahega... inshallah
Kiran N.9 hours
Cheap tricks Brut better luck next time,😂😂😂😂
Saroj D.17 hours
I m with u virat
Sunny G.20 hours
Aur fir vo chicken bhi khata hai 😂😂😂😂😂how caring 😂😂
Vicky P.20 hours
I felt pity for those educated and popular people of our country who Dance n Excited with Govt moves such as Demonetisation,GST,Etc now thwy realise that and they understood its was a music for them to dance only....😁😃😅
Fizza J.20 hours
Bhakt detected.
Sukanta B.21 hours
What you want Brut India??
Sukanta B.21 hours
Perfect answer coming from great person not Brut India
Rowl R.a day
How the 2 events has to do with him? Why does the question being asked in first place? Churiya reporter socks 👎🏿
Akilhusain A.a day
👌👍
Amiya N.a day
Brut your agenda will never be success what ever you may try and show. Virat didn't give his opinion because of channel like you show in another way for your agenda.
Adarsha B.a day
I'm following brut India because you are unbiased... But if you stick on one side then you are the one amongst all. Nothing special... Dear brut India be a patriotic... Whatever the incidents happening watch it in the interest of nation.....
M A.a day
I think very few people like Virat. But Sachin, Rahul, Saurav, Lakshman, Dhoni, Harbajan, Zaheer, Yusuf and many more will ALWAYS be FAMOUS.
