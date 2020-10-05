back
Vrajesh Hirjee’s Ode To 21st Century Draupadi
“Listen Draupadi, fight for your honour.” Actor Vrajesh Hirjee turned to Pushyamitra Upadhyay’s famous words to take on the current rape case scenarios of Uttar Pradesh.
Rc Z.2 hours
New Abnormal situation our Country..collective shame
Monsur M.3 hours
Yogi 🐖👶modi 🐕🦺👶
Amit B.3 hours
Mc koo UP dikhta hai...
Tejinderjit K.3 hours
Shastra hum uthayenge ab shastra hum uthayenge beti to bachi hui hai to bete ko ab bachayenge strivaad ke naam pe kuch log roti bhi pakayenge admi bechara dabta rahe hum nari nari gayenge stri chahe farji case kare hum fir bhi abla batayenge purush ko najayaz tang karke jail me bhijwayenge agar atmahatya nahi kari usne to false cases me fasayenge pati hi nahi siraf uske gharwalo ko bhi batayenge hum feminist kitni dogali hai se sabko batayenge Shastra hum uthayenge ab shastra hum uthayenge
Ranjita M.4 hours
U are right sir
Pratiksha K.5 hours
Again... Men don't want to take responsibility... No woman asks to be raped... This poem simply says that men will men...they will not change
Sadiq S.5 hours
Awesome Amazing Adorable
Jhanvi V.6 hours
😢
Priya B.7 hours
👍👍
Jisna A.8 hours
Well said.... absolute truth..
Anjali D.9 hours
U r right sir ,but suppose some girl fights back against molester and caste angle will be always there koi bolega she fight back cause the accused Is of different religion , agr religion same hai to phir koi bolega caste dekhakar target kiya khud ki jaat hota to ,and cause of this the victim might land up in jail ,why can't we treat crime as a crime ,why to involve caste and religion.
Saumya S.10 hours
He looks like Gaurav gera !!
Swarn K.11 hours
tab to Iss sastra se Bollywood industry samapt Ho jayega gandgi Sabse jyada to wahi failly hai uske kuch chite samaj ke idher udhar failla hai
Rashed S.12 hours
Well said sir I salute you sir
Neil N.19 hours
https://youtu.be/znmtOrjAK6c
Sid S.19 hours
Kailash M.21 hours
Rahab D.21 hours
Power will go to the hands of rascles ,rogue ,freebooters ;all Indian leaders will be lowe calibres men of straw.They will have sweet tongue and silly hearts .They will fight amongst themselves for power and India will be lost in political squabbles. -Winston Churchill
नृपेश प.a day
Hathras is today’s new Kathua scenario...Time heals and expose everything!!!
Narendra N.a day
Propaganda jyada ho raha hai