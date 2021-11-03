back

Watch BJP Netas Justify Petrol Price Hike

Their hike, inflation; your hike, welfare? Look how BJP ministers are justifying India's high fuel prices...

03/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 22.1K
  • 57

56 comments

  • Jthak B.
    6 days

    Vr is all fucking 2000Rs notes

  • Hafizur R.
    16/11/2021 14:02

    Public wlll sacrifice but Whatbout ursocalled favoured 2 businessman Who has got huge tax Wave from public exchequer?

  • Saurabh D.
    16/11/2021 09:33

    What can we expect from these brainless BJP leaders 🙄

  • শুভঙ্কর ব.
    14/11/2021 15:36

    All the leaders of India should give some competitive exams so that they build reasonable justification rather than talk rubbish. For them decision making course should be made compulsory.

  • Anil R.
    10/11/2021 19:55

    You give the country's reins to people who can't tell arse from elbow, and this is what's bound to happen. Whose earnings have increased 19 fold... Excluding the BJP and their financiers Adani and Ambani's ofcourse?

  • Hitesh A.
    10/11/2021 16:08

    What about Rajasthan and Kerala not reducing taxes on petrol.. Oh they are opposition parties.. Liberals and left journalists won't complain..

  • Shariq J.
    10/11/2021 07:04

    Same here in pak same shameful attitude regarding inflation

  • Jas B.
    09/11/2021 06:22

    Tere mah ka fufa bada hai bc na jobs haa na kuch Anpad Modi ke chamche

  • Vimal K.
    06/11/2021 13:13

    yeh sab bhefkoof hain kaun

  • Pattamadai S.
    05/11/2021 14:58

    BrutBastards are Islamist

  • Mujahid A.
    04/11/2021 16:34

    You got your mandir, now shutup and enjoy your mandir. Quit your bellyaching about high prices

  • Dibyendu M.
    04/11/2021 13:34

    1 lakh ki salary ko 1 crore kr do fir bolo 1 kilo piyaz 50 lakh rupay ka. "salary bari to mehengai bhi swikar karo"

  • Subhash A.
    04/11/2021 12:54

    Indians love to complain about high prices. We want high incomes and low prices.

  • Deepak T.
    04/11/2021 06:44

    Present Government is far better than all previous years government

  • Neil S.
    04/11/2021 06:39

    What a justification!!! So, Centre Chair has been immortalized once again to shout out this theme: Power is everything!!!

  • Hrsh P.
    04/11/2021 06:11

    95% of people don't need petrol??? Wow if this continues then those days are not far when roads of india will once again be filled with bullock carts

  • Ankshit O.
    04/11/2021 04:00

    shame on you

  • P K.
    04/11/2021 03:57

    😂😂😂 UP balo thoda rehem karna firse kam hoga

  • Ten K.
    04/11/2021 03:04

    Useless govt

  • Rahul S.
    03/11/2021 19:33

    Dimag kharab kar diya hai is mehngai ne... Badlav zaruri hai Ab.

