Watch This Family's Inspiring Journey With Autism
"Autism is not a disease, it's a different wiring of the brain." The Rodrigues family fought against social stigma, lack of infrastructure, and their own inhibitions to live loud and proud with autism today.
26/04/2021 5:27 AM
23 comments
Navindu U.5 hours
It takes a lot of courage and day to day efforts to create a perfect family environment to live a life with so much of achievements........congratulations to both the parents. As a part of society I accept your family as normal family dealing with there life issues..... I would surely love to meet you one day....
Archana S.6 hours
Thanks for sharing your story.Its inspiring..
Manoj C.11 hours
Manoj C.11 hours
Zakia A.18 hours
I want to meet this family so that i can get some knowledge how to treat my grandson who is autistic, hyperactive and has speech delay
Saloni D.19 hours
Hats off!!
Sangita G.a day
God bless
Garima M.a day
What an amazing job they're doing as parents, wish the best to their beautiful family :)
Kiran M.a day
How they are getting cured from Autism ..
Krishnapriya K.a day
What a positivity👍
Sachin M.a day
Hats off to the parents. Very glad to see such a great milestone.
Faizan A.a day
Great parents
Binita D.a day
Very inspiring and motivating indeed!
Praveer B.a day
God bless
Sreejith S.a day
Deepa R.a day
Thanks for speaking on behalf on many other parents, this was really supportive and creating awareness You created guisness world record holders when normal children turning into juvenile criminal due to irresponsible parenting Proud of you parents for making best of what you have👏👏👏
Hervé F.a day
There are a lot of prejudices about autist. Nice family to talk about that and say the truth. May they stay blessed
Aabha V.a day
Very very inspiring dear
Jack J.a day
Very inspiring. Beautiful kids. May God bless your family!
Rajesh S.a day
Hi 😊