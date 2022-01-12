back
Watch: Top Congress Leader Mocks Covid Norms
Refusing to get tested, Congress Party’s DK Shivakumar held a padayatra, coughing and sneezing all along. As he wades through a sea of supporters he claims he is not risking lives.
12/01/2022 2:10 PM
9 comments
Ramesh B.16/01/2022 02:09
End of the day common people be ready to give life for 500 rs plus biryani or 180 ml local liquor or entire saving of life time your money...if any bureaucrat or any party politicians ..get affected they are covered extensively insurance and paid by tax payers in big Hospital..better be safe..and live life...no season business..😀😀
Md H.15/01/2022 09:44
check the Twist.. Looks like 😂🤣😂 [email protected] dena bheja gya tha 🤣😂
John T.15/01/2022 03:11
Every political parties are conducting rallies and meetings without social distancing and there has never been any incident of widespread spread of Corona due to such rallies and meetings!! This is enough reason to give up social distancing as well as masks! Corona is just another flue; people will live with it just like any other disease.
Mahbood M.14/01/2022 21:20
Fun part is there was surge India while rallies were held and sabha’s held in Bengal and now in UP too .so ,if bjp is not being charged for it then y will the congress stay behind. This how ppl are it’s not the first time.. Idar kuch bhi hosakta hai…
Arnab K.14/01/2022 14:56
Brut talking against Congress???? 🤨 I think Brut don't get this month's salary.
Manish B.14/01/2022 14:07
MF......
Pravin G.14/01/2022 13:48
Karnataka govt isn't concerned with Covid-19, their agenda it derail the padyatra which exposes Bhommia's inability in handling state River water distribution issues of neighbouring state and law and order situation is deteriorating everyday.
Sunil G.14/01/2022 13:03
This Jackass is a pet dog of Dancer..
Piyush G.14/01/2022 12:56
Certified a**ho*e!!