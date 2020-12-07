back

What Happened To India’s Viral Paraglider?

A hilarious video of this guy’s paragliding (mis)adventure went viral in 2019. Where is he now?

07/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 542

244 comments

  • Ro H.
    7 hours

    Luck

  • Hemant K.
    18 hours

    Fool's get soon popular.

  • Saurav M.
    20 hours

    😆

  • Humaira H.
    a day

    isko mene famous kiya hai

  • Jaswant S.
    a day

    Aparatrooper was asked about his experience of jump. He said there was no chice as I was kicked from behind. And rule are such that after 2or 3 jumps a pararrooper has to remain in regiments.In world war 2 wives and mother used to pray for safe landing thatis they must not entagle in Ht or Lt lines and top of trees. Now they can gauge height but at that time God bhorse and young boy of 20 21 were kicked to fight.

  • Hina B.
    2 days

    bhaiii tu 100 200 ziyda lelay 😂😂😂

  • Arpana C.
    2 days

    Wow! Just wow!

  • Kusum T.
    2 days

    😂😂😂

  • Kusum T.
    2 days

    😂😂

  • Zubair A.
    2 days

    only in subcontinent idiots like this get famous!

  • Alankeshwari B.
    2 days

    your video was awesome 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣and ni way to feel ashamed about abuse because zindgi ka... bhasha ek part he utna hi zruri he wqt aanepe jitne baaki k shabd

  • Sayantan R.
    2 days

    vai ki obostha 🤣🤣

  • Samik B.
    3 days

    Am waiting for his skydiving video ! Who else is ? 😜

  • Salman Z.
    3 days

    bro ye waqai asman ki unchaayon pe chla gea..😂

  • Ruby D.
    4 days

    🤣

  • Safal M.
    4 days

    chal paragliding ma natak gardim

  • Puja G.
    4 days

    Charo taraff kohra he kohra🤣🤣

  • Md M.
    4 days

    Mirta

  • Shaheer U.
    4 days

    😂

  • Dia M.
    4 days

    Up waale gaali dene ko jaan lene barabar hi maante hai,,, very sensitive abt this