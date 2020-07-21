back

What It’s Like To Bleed In PPE

“I was ambushed by my periods.” A doctor recalls the day when she had her periods in the middle of Covid-19 duty.

07/20/2020 2:58 PMupdated: 07/21/2020 7:41 AM
211 comments

  • Vibha S.
    6 hours

    Hats off

  • Kamalkant S.
    18 hours

    Salute

  • Nimesh M.
    21 hours

    Hats off..Take a Bow...anything spoken is less ..God Bless

  • Shashi J.
    a day

    Terrible ! Kudos for your humanity & dedication to duty ! People often forget the many challenges women face in high pressure jobs !

  • Jyothika J.
    a day

    Salute to u all

  • Sunitha R.
    a day

    No words to express gratitude mam

  • Biplob N.
    a day

    Salute to your patience madam. ❤

  • Vinit G.
    a day

    a big salute mam

  • Preeti B.
    a day

    God bless all those who are working this hard in this situation. Women out there can try different sanitary product such as menstrual cups.

  • Vinay A.
    2 days

    There is 7 people laughing on this post We need to hang them first they deserve it

  • Ashu K.
    2 days

    Hats off to her n all female health care workers who working so selflessly n patiently!!

  • J P.
    2 days

    Appreciated

  • Suchitra R.
    2 days

    Amazing lady!👏

  • Nazneen F.
    2 days

    HAYS OFF TO ALL WOMEN HEALTH CARE WORKERS

  • Bushra K.
    2 days

    Man can never understand wht women goes through

  • Iris J.
    2 days

    And so is it faced by other female health professionals...nurses and other paramedics...who unfortunately don't get much media attention

  • Noel P.
    2 days

    Humanity in humans might get you empathy but the same won't be shown on humans when they are patients.

  • Susan A.
    2 days

    OMG

  • Bahuleyan K.
    2 days

    🙏🏻💐🙏🇮🇳O\

  • Manoj K.
    2 days

    Girls can be given off for their duties only upto those bleeding 3-4 days but the problem arises when GIRLS DEMANDING DUTY OFF in the name of MENSTRUATION.