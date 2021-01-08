back

What Made Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Controversial

India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin was approved for restricted emergency use. But it was stung by a series of serious allegations... 👀

07/01/2021 5:37 PMupdated: 07/01/2021 5:39 PM
  • 26.1K
  • 18

17 comments

  • Ajit N.
    a day

    Emotional speeches and deflecting to “people only question Indian companies” only adds to the trust deficit. Don’t forget they had also promised vaccine ready for use by August 15. Later changed the statement to ready for testing. They themselves are responsible for this backlash. As their statements sound dubious.

  • Peace F.
    2 days

    There is news from bhopal MP that people even died due to these clinical trials and are not mentioned by the authority, because they lure them for Rs 500 or Rs 400 to take trial shots without their own conscience or any documentation process !

  • Krishnamurthy K.
    5 days

    The company if in the cause of good for community, shd not hv entered into the fry of mud slinging. Shd hv avoided.. pots full of water will not spill water..

  • Lekhraj J.
    6 days

    So the government approved this vaccine even though there are no data of third trial, clearly it shows money is more important than human lives for them.

  • Sabastin N.
    6 days

    Bharat biotech scientists not having confident about their developed vaccine and no cheers on their faces.. every time they're arguing about their Corona vaccine..let me see how many people will come forward for vaccine.. public we're not happy... they are fearing

  • Shahid U.
    08/01/2021 04:57

    INSTEAD of keeping scientists moral High n pat them for manufacturing vaccine indigenously, as usual Netas R making a mockery..TILL DATE, POLITICS HAS RUINED LIFESTYLE OF CITIZENS.. AFTERALL WHAT IS THEIR FAULT

  • Binaya B.
    08/01/2021 04:08

    I enroll for vaccine as a volunteer taken 2 doses of it till date no side effect

  • Roli T.
    08/01/2021 02:09

    Show about Kesar a Dolan presently running in india

  • Varun G.
    08/01/2021 01:54

    Let's hope for the best, as an laymen Indian citizen we don't know how clinical trial should be performed, we don't even know how it would be react after injecting in our body. We only know after this vaccine will come into force for emergency use in India. It will not show negative effect. Others wise Indian people will kick your asses.

  • Sanish K.
    08/01/2021 00:58

  • Sunil D.
    07/01/2021 23:42

    Brut now you also got paid by Astra Z ?

  • Ad S.
    07/01/2021 23:36

    Modi hai to sab mumkin hai. 26th January ko sabse pehla teeka Modi ji ko thoko.

  • Karim V.
    07/01/2021 21:05

    Misleading,without data not to be trusted. If they are so confident PM n his whole cabinet n all beaucrat should take this vaccine first. Now medical profession is no more noble, it’s become more commercial, greed has overtaken humanity

  • Nagesh K.
    07/01/2021 18:48

    Bharath Matha Ki Jai

  • Gaurav R.
    07/01/2021 18:23

    Atmanitbhar Vaccine PM should have it in 26th Jan

  • Gaurav R.
    07/01/2021 18:20

    PM should take the first shot n lead by example

  • Samar B.
    07/01/2021 18:02

    I believe covaxin but I am not going to inject it in my body

