When A Vlogger Met An Orange Seller

He was selling oranges by the side of the road when a vlogger came along. This video will melt your heart. 🥺

01/10/2021 5:27 AM
  • 739.4K
  • 888

802 comments

  • Satyendra C.
    14 hours

    WE APPRECIATE THAT CUSTOMER

  • Krishna D.
    15 hours

    Ted....thankx for your nice gesture ❤️❤️❤️

  • Suvishna S.
    18 hours

    This brought tears to my eyes 🥺🥺 I am grateful for my blessings in life ❤ God bless Anu & Ted ⭐❤

  • Sanjay S.
    21 hours

    Thanks buddy🙏

  • Aarogya G.
    21 hours

    Love you man

  • Dolma C.
    a day

    So heart touching video Keep ur good work n god will see u up there 👆

  • ÆLïßhå D.
    a day

    Pleasure to see that Humanity is still alive ....

  • Prerna B.
    a day

  • Chirag B.
    a day

    Believe me… that physically special guy is way-way better than alot of us. May God never stop smiling on him.🙏🏼🙏🏼

  • Chirag B.
    a day

    Anand Mahindra

  • Subhashis S.
    a day

    Hats 🎩 of ted …..well done bro….Humanity still exist..

  • Chunnu S.
    2 days

    ❤️❤️

  • Avani S.
    2 days

    Omg 😫

  • Sandika R.
    3 days

    Disabled physically but has the spirit to work and earn... N thank u ted for ur kind gesture towards this man. God bless u both

  • Ong S.
    4 days

    good job man

  • Suvankar B.
    4 days

    People will comment bro! Awesome work Boi!

  • Swati G.
    4 days

    Pure soul anu

  • Vinod B.
    5 days

    God bless both of you

  • Jaikala G.
    5 days

    Tell him not to touch the money to his face...to go home and wash his hands and face too...need to be careful

  • Lakpa D.
    5 days

    God bless you

