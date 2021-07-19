back

When Imran Khan Blamed RSS

Imran Khan had a ready answer when asked about talks with India. Not so much for a question on the Taliban...

19/07/2021 1:33 PMupdated: 19/07/2021 1:35 PM
468 comments

  • Afzal K.
    a day

    Taliban only exist in Bollywood movies, where Pakistan support them. In reality they not exist on land of Pakistan or kashmir. It's your (indian) military, who killed innocents in Kashmir. Don't believe on Bollywood injected taliban in your brains or brain washed by your media. Even Pakistan not interested what indian says or think.

  • Sajid K.
    2 days

    Well done Imran khan

  • 2 days

  • 2 days

  • 2 days

  • 2 days

  • 2 days

  • 2 days

  • 2 days

  • Bablu R.
    3 days

    We agree with Imran Khan

  • Muhammad A.
    3 days

    Excellent reply from khan,hope now india ass hole will remain calm

  • محمد ج.
    4 days

    India is terrorist state

  • Umair S.
    4 days

    If our ulema declare jihad for us .. trust me it will take few minutes to talk with hands and we will tell how to being human

  • Zaigham H.
    4 days

    Jalli na

  • Peerzada M.
    4 days

    Sawal karnei wala bi koyi kum ideology ka nahi, sawal uder feanka, jeha khan fulltass ball ka wait kar raha tha, fer kiya apnay logu kai negative emotions zindah kar va bethaw.

  • Jayaprakash A.
    4 days

    Indian comedian.. Raga Global comedian...Imran khan

  • Ali R.
    4 days

    Pakistan 🇵🇰 ZINDABAD

  • Aamir K.
    4 days

    India must justify its counsel ates in Afghanistaa working for terrorism in Pakistan. Kashmiri nation must be emancipated to decide their future & their nexus & their independent sovereign status.

  • Rafique M.
    4 days

    What a stupid way to heckle a PM in a corridor. Is this type of rouge media person Shining India could muster from it's complete country. Speaks volumes of how loud and brutish a large segment of Indian Media has become - very much like their TV Saas Bahu serials. They need introspect and need to really calm them selves when conducting interviews or putting questions rather than gain "cheap popularity" at home.

  • Louis A.
    4 days

    Is it Pakistan ??? A country which is born about 70 years before between and from Afghanistan and India is called Pakistan, speaks a mix of Indian and afghan language called Urdu, has an Indian culture and food style,all the population is watching the Hindu movies, has a very divided and freedom lover tribes and want to get out of Pakistan map, Is it still Pakistan… ??? 😂 A country which is supporting an Islamic barbaric and terroristic group like Taliban… Nobody wants to have such a neighbour…