When Indira Gandhi's Aunt Slammed the Emergency

It has been 46 years since Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency in India. In 1977, her aunt Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit had openly condemned her niece's decision...

30/06/2021 5:27 PM
4 comments

  • Taqui H.
    2 hours

    Isn't it similar to what 4 supreme court judges said few years before?

  • Rajesh S.
    3 hours

    Good evening

  • Rajesh S.
    4 hours

    Good evening

  • Brut India
    7 hours

    Here’s a look back at what the country went through during the Emergency: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/recalling-the-emergency-1975-77-the-emergency-at-work/