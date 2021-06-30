back
When Indira Gandhi's Aunt Slammed the Emergency
It has been 46 years since Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency in India. In 1977, her aunt Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit had openly condemned her niece's decision...
30/06/2021 5:27 PM
4 comments
Taqui H.2 hours
Isn't it similar to what 4 supreme court judges said few years before?
Rajesh S.3 hours
Rajesh S.4 hours
Brut India7 hours
Here’s a look back at what the country went through during the Emergency: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/recalling-the-emergency-1975-77-the-emergency-at-work/