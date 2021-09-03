When Naseeruddin Shah Condemned The Taliban

She Interviewed The Taliban, Then Fled
Khalil B.5 hours
Love From My God Friend Molana Tariq Jameel The Friend Of ALLAH 🤍🌹
RJ N.7 hours
Drink tea which is fantastic And receive the flying 🦵 🤣
Amit M.8 hours
Nation know is not mature so we can ignore his thoughts.
Gargi G.8 hours
When you take a stand against CAA / NRC and thereby supporting cross border infiltration and legalization of those who do it , at what point do you think that we will remain not to be a secular society ? Whereas you maybe a moderate Muslim, the large majority are not.
Javed S.8 hours
Pagal ho gaya hai ye budda nasruddin
Ali H.9 hours
Who said Taliban are barbaric? Keep doing paid propaganda. Taliban gonna end ENDia too soon.
Abhishek A.10 hours
Aap bimar hai bahut bimar
Masood B.10 hours
if taliban takes over India. Nasir uddin shah will never be able to do "Ula la Ula La, Ula la Ula La tu hi vari fantasyyyyy, hey hey, Chu na na chu na na, ap mein jawa ho gayiiiii,,,,, "🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸 Fucker🐖🐖
Owee H.11 hours
Who dfaq r you.... It's their internal matter!
Shibajyoti S.11 hours
There is nothing called Hindustani Musim. Hindusthan has only one identity that is Hindusthani.
Ali A.12 hours
Barbaric values Mr Shah ! What about BJP values ! Mob lynching of the muslims ! Raping muslim women in Kashmir! Even recently in Delhi a muslim women abducted and raped! What about the modern values of Indian police in Shaheen bag ! They did fine things of modernity ? What about killing of muslims in honour of cows! What about legitimizing homosexuality by your supreme court in the holy land of Hindus! Superior values! Not a single Hindu woman raped or a Hindu killed in Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul! U can boast of it as a modern muslim who disdain his ancestors! Stop talking Bagoas in favour of BJP who is plannig your hizrat!
Ali A.12 hours
U r speaking this out of fear!
Cherese C.13 hours
All of these misogynistic cultural norms that everybody accepts and seemingly never, ever questions need to HURRY UP AND [email protected]#KING DIE!!!!! It is 2021, and women, (who by the way are half of the world's population), are still harshly subjected to brutal regimes, sociopathic and hyper-masculine domination, honour killings and Female Genital Mutilation. This [email protected] has GOT TO STOP, on a worldwide scale; and if you're offended by what I have just typed, then that's too [email protected] bad, because you're probably a misogynistic idiot, psycho-religious idiot, or a female misogynistic idiot; (and hell yes, in those types of societies, as well as this Westernized one), there are just misogynistic women as there are men; as hard as that is to [email protected]#king believe... !!!!! 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️
Mayank J.13 hours
What are basics? Cutting your dicks? Marrying your sisters? Or spreading terrorism?
Rashid K.16 hours
بے جا بونگی ماری ہے آپ نے۔۔۔
Ali S.17 hours
"Hindustani Islam" lol. What a douchebag he is. Yes Hindustani Islam is definitely different from the Islam in rest of the world. Because you already labeled it as Hindustani. You corrupted it already. So live with it.
Yasir K.18 hours
Extremely stupid thing
Nida A.18 hours
Rubbish
Vivek S.18 hours
Drama
Yasir M.18 hours
Tu boht gatia admi ha