When PM Modi Stood Up For Minorities

The Prime Minister is looking out for minorities in Afghanistan. But what about India?

28/09/2021 5:38 PM
Politics

315 comments

  • Raheel K.
    10 hours

    Who let the D**s out ....

  • Manaf K.
    11 hours

    What a bloody fool...he just try eradicate indian minorities..and talk blunder abt afgan people....👎

  • Abed A.
    11 hours

    What about the minorities of India do not get offended if Pakistan or Afghanistan say about us

  • Nadir I.
    12 hours

    Lies by mandirchap RSS TERRORIST

  • Pradip D.
    17 hours

    Mr Prime minister stop worrying about other countries when you cannot handle your own country..

  • Rakesh A.
    a day

    India ka bol

  • Fayazu R.
    a day

    You should worried about your own people who are facing the sufferings of unemployment.inflations. economy recessions....brutality in the name religion .cast.sects😣 .

  • Balasubramanya B.
    a day

    Brut is always looking for every stray incidents of minorities in india

  • Yoshi S.
    a day

    Feku barking. He is a national disgrace

  • Anbarul H.
    a day

    😉

  • Navpreet S.
    a day

    Pelan aapne desh ch madad kar de

  • Amir N.
    a day

    What about the minorities in India!? first Do the same in India hypocrite!

  • Rajesh P.
    a day

    Brut Why You Showing Negativity Insted Of Real Facts In Hindustan Is More Safe Country Then Fifty Seven Muslim Nations Talk About Pakistan And Bangladesh Where After Partisans About More Then Twenty Percent Was Hindus Sikhs Jains Buddhist And Christian Was There Now Check The Facts How Many Percents Minority Left In Pakistan And Bangladesh Jai Hind

  • Vykram J.
    a day

    We are all with Modiji...no terroristani will be able to obstruct the world's respect and love for this saviour of Bharat and its territories...The World are definitely against the confirmed evils which have even infiltrated the UNs like a virus...the enemy has now been targeted...its elimination is important...to safeguard the planet's peace and harmony...

  • Umer M.
    a day

    Yes, we know that How's your care for minorities in india, take the example of Gujarat riots in which you said "let the Hindus vent their anger" against Muslims and now you talk about Afghanistan the Taliban would fuck you up mid-way before reaching there. I hope you will face the same ending as those who were killed, maimed and burned in Gujarat communal riots on your behest.

  • Tahseen A.
    a day

    Nice

  • Alfat M.
    2 days

    No Jobs no benefits no rights no freedom of speech no freedom of movement. India has been took over my the radical extremist BJP the branch of Terrorist organization RSS Sang Parivar.

  • Mayur J.
    2 days

    Minorities in India are much safer amd enjoys more privileges than majority,

  • Ahmed K.
    2 days

    Shame on you Mr Modi such a cheap article on a cheap person.

  • Main U.
    2 days

    মমতা দিদি জিন্দাবাদ তৃণমূল জিন্দাবাদ।