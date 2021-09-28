When PM Modi Stood Up For Minorities

The Colourful Life Of Sixer Sidhu
Who let the D**s out ....
What a bloody fool...he just try eradicate indian minorities..and talk blunder abt afgan people....👎
What about the minorities of India do not get offended if Pakistan or Afghanistan say about us
Lies by mandirchap RSS TERRORIST
Mr Prime minister stop worrying about other countries when you cannot handle your own country..
India ka bol
You should worried about your own people who are facing the sufferings of unemployment.inflations. economy recessions....brutality in the name religion .cast.sects😣 .
Brut is always looking for every stray incidents of minorities in india
Feku barking. He is a national disgrace
😉
Pelan aapne desh ch madad kar de
What about the minorities in India!? first Do the same in India hypocrite!
Brut Why You Showing Negativity Insted Of Real Facts In Hindustan Is More Safe Country Then Fifty Seven Muslim Nations Talk About Pakistan And Bangladesh Where After Partisans About More Then Twenty Percent Was Hindus Sikhs Jains Buddhist And Christian Was There Now Check The Facts How Many Percents Minority Left In Pakistan And Bangladesh Jai Hind
We are all with Modiji...no terroristani will be able to obstruct the world's respect and love for this saviour of Bharat and its territories...The World are definitely against the confirmed evils which have even infiltrated the UNs like a virus...the enemy has now been targeted...its elimination is important...to safeguard the planet's peace and harmony...
Yes, we know that How's your care for minorities in india, take the example of Gujarat riots in which you said "let the Hindus vent their anger" against Muslims and now you talk about Afghanistan the Taliban would fuck you up mid-way before reaching there. I hope you will face the same ending as those who were killed, maimed and burned in Gujarat communal riots on your behest.
Nice
No Jobs no benefits no rights no freedom of speech no freedom of movement. India has been took over my the radical extremist BJP the branch of Terrorist organization RSS Sang Parivar.
Minorities in India are much safer amd enjoys more privileges than majority,
Shame on you Mr Modi such a cheap article on a cheap person.
মমতা দিদি জিন্দাবাদ তৃণমূল জিন্দাবাদ।
315 comments
