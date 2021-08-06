When They Swooped In To Spruce Up

Arvind Kejriwal And His Roller-Coaster Life
Hemangajit K.10/08/2021 15:42
Nothing surprising here. As usual, shameful performance of politicians
Bhupesh L.09/08/2021 21:24
Every village in India need a Olympic medalist for development 🙂
Vivek H.09/08/2021 06:59
This is really sad to see one has to cost his or her life or one has to achieve extra ordinary achievement to get things from government? What sort of mentality is this? People are not expecting luxury things but basic necessities and we failed to provide that. Hope one day this will be a good eye opener for government..atleast now government will do something for sports infrastructure in our country 🙏 *hope*
Harjeet S.08/08/2021 22:02
What have the politicians done that they enjoy thier privilege lifestyle ?
Harjeet S.08/08/2021 21:59
What h9ave
Sanjay R.08/08/2021 10:57
They only repair the road whensome one win a medal.
Suman S.07/08/2021 13:03
Assam and Haryana should be given extra previlege ...these state has really proved excellent job in sports internationally.
Aimbuzz07/08/2021 06:24
🇮🇳 Population : 1,366 (B) 🥇1 🇨🇳 Population : 1,398 (B) 🥇38 Since its first participation in summer Olympic 1920, India collected 10 golds only. With such huge potential resources Indian could do better. As one of the countries that play an important role in Asia. Remember the first Asian games were held in New Delhi in 1951.
Mini Z.06/08/2021 14:54
This is India
Sunil K.06/08/2021 14:33
If she was nothing the road would be nothing too
Deeksha G.06/08/2021 11:23
Great achievement.👍👍congrats to team. ..n team wok letz the medals keep coming..cherrs4india ..
Anjali U.06/08/2021 11:13
Road is built so that the minister or MLA can reach their house to get photographed.
Ashton A.06/08/2021 09:03
And Modi ate the ice cream
Jeevan C.06/08/2021 08:28
We talk about economic booming, Power ful nation, G 20. However it is just limited in some part of nation only.. If we go deep... Our people ar deprived from basic living needs. This deprived people are the most contributing for the nation... An the credits taker are those people who even don't know,, how rice crop is planted.
Gangadhar S.06/08/2021 08:01
Great achievement highly inspirational hardwork dedication,determiation result always fruitful.
Sukakumaran V.06/08/2021 07:54
What are the changes you can bring to ur country and home by winning a medal.
Ivan D.06/08/2021 07:54
Only if someone wins medal our government have money to give basic things to otherwise only promise
Shel P.06/08/2021 07:48
Same on these government, untill they reach the success.. the basic fundamentals to its states citizen were not provided. If things can happen in just 1 day or within a weeks.. so only if individuals hardwork and successful popularity can bring all these . what does the ruling MP and MLA function there role untill these days..?.either BJP or Congress or regional political parties ? what are they doing there jobs past 75 years of independence of the country.. shame on all these political parties???
Rajesh S.06/08/2021 07:20
Cogratullation