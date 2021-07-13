back
When Your Phone Number Is Leaked Online
This college student couldn't understand what was happening when she started getting hundreds of lewd phone calls and messages every day...
13/07/2021 4:27 PM
- 178.1K
- 998
- 70
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
66 comments
Manali V.3 days
Stay strong girl
ZaynaB S.18/07/2021 00:09
Number change krlo simple
Sravya R.17/07/2021 13:31
This kind of stuff need to stop. I wish the government does more on this front.
Purnima K.17/07/2021 10:42
She cud had changed the sim with different number
Arslan F.17/07/2021 09:07
India is a heaven for women they are very safe
ധന്യ അ.17/07/2021 07:30
Years before when I was in college, this happened to me also.. I really got panicked with the msgs n calls i received. Sm f them told, they got it from a website. I was really afraid 2 tell this to my parents. All i cud do was change my number and disconnect friendship with almost all male frndz i had dat tym.
Tanbin F.17/07/2021 06:24
Who are the fucking idiots are giving laughing react on this .... This is not a joke .... Maybe those idiots can't figure out the density of the situation
Alex S.17/07/2021 01:32
What's her number? I want some too
Baveriya P.16/07/2021 18:13
i dont know what people think and do such henious things.. I mean for such metality people sex is everything than why dont they go to prostitutes just pay and have what you want.. itna ghatiya kaise ho sakta hai koi.. I can feel her pain.. ye toh bacchi hai, m a mother of two a married 34 year old women.. m a baker and taking cake classes so my business no. is shared here and there m shocked that people call and whatsaap on my no. they directly do video call at 1 or 2 pm m lucky that l have understanding husband so we mutually do maa behen of those perverts and then i block them now i switch off my no. in night just coz of such ghatiya people.. means u cannot share ur business no. also people are that sick that they call n whatsaap you anytime for talking shit
Omkar B.16/07/2021 16:36
Man slut-shaming is obscene just why? Because of some mofos like this women don't trust any guys out there no matter how good or genuine trusting they are if a woman is not into you just move on mate there are 3.1 billion women you haven't even meet, it's fine you got rejected but don't slut-shame be a man, not a moron.
Dibakar G.16/07/2021 14:30
So Modi gov po * n banning did not work. Seems he is failed at everything.
Bhattacharya D.16/07/2021 07:30
Not same but almost, happened with me. My husband is a lawyer, that's made me lucky in this case, I too deactivated my account for few months. I got letter and teXt on watsapp and when we threaten them they told us that someone send this letter on behalf of me, with number. This happened after my fb page got published and in started posting on marketplace with pH number. Now I don't share anywhere. Beware and be aware
Yasrina K.15/07/2021 22:23
I also faced this situation I wanted to tell my parents but they would react rudely because I'm a young girl they would not understand me so I didn't tell them once I call a cyber center and they said because I'm not +18 so I can't take decision by my own and I was scared to tell my parents even I couldn't give excuses to change sim card they would think I had affair with someone or something just like that then something magical happened my phone had stolen thank god 😔
Nakoda C.15/07/2021 15:08
Please God please, when is this gonna stop? There isn't one place on this earth where women aren't harassed.. raped.. abused.. Be it online or offline..!! The government should come up with strict laws 🙏
Noshin T.15/07/2021 15:08
let's 😳.....samjh rahe ho
Subham S.15/07/2021 13:16
Her ex boyfriend or unsuccessful lover must have done this to take revenge on her . Track who had crush on her and her ex boyfriend .. interogate them . They will reveal ..
Aniket S.15/07/2021 12:59
Just a chutiya ex bf or one sided lover act .
Monisha J.15/07/2021 10:19
My number also shared in share chat app and the guy who was misusing my number shared it with his friends also idk what he gets through this and he created an Instagram id by using my picture thank god my mom is so supportive she said me that don’t bother about it he’ll get what he deserves 🥲
Mistu D.15/07/2021 10:19
😷
AB A.15/07/2021 10:03
These type of job are mainly done by mentally sick people. All those who are accused or involved should be strictly punished by LAW so that it becomes a lesson & Example for the next who ever dares to think of practicing this type of worst activities.