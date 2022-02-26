An MP, she picked up the gun to defend Ukraine
These Indian students are stuck in Ukraine
Who is Vladimir Putin?
The Russia-Ukraine conflict over the years
Ukraine envoy invokes Mahabharata to seek Modi's help
The Ukraine-Russia crisis, explained
Ofcourse people love good leaders and enthral towards them.
When a good leader attain the age sixty such leader must step down . Because some are suffer from alzamer .They behave as lunatic.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1 comment
Mohammed Saleem Saleem21 hours
Ofcourse people love good leaders and enthral towards them. When a good leader attain the age sixty such leader must step down . Because some are suffer from alzamer .They behave as lunatic.