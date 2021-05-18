back

Who's At Risk From Black Fungus?

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria decodes the black fungus infection — or mucormycosis — which is creeping up on some Covid-19 patients.

18/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 354.2K
  • 155

43 comments

  • Gomed B.
    4 hours

    He speaks more sense than our health ministry ( Who should have resigned by now - A USELESS POLITICAL DOG) . you should our health mister !!

  • Smruti M.
    4 hours

    Wondering how black fungus only impacts peoples in India , why no other country has retorted this??

  • Biswadeep C.
    4 hours

  • Shrija G.
    5 hours

  • Pia K.
    9 hours

    Hindsight is 20-20. Where was this government when people started scrambling for medicines and cylinders? Why were guidelines not issued then on handling and use of medical oxygen and steroids?

  • Roohmi
    18 hours

    It's due to the shit quality of oxygen that has been supplied to different hospitals all over the country, steroids are a good excuse to compensate state sponsored genocide. Steroids are being given all over the world, not just in India. How many black fungus cases have been reported elsewhere?? Resign chutiye anpad Modi

  • Marwa K.
    a day

  • Karan B.
    a day

  • Jas S.
    a day

    Poor hygeine of hospitals

  • Sweeta T.
    a day

  • Pravin H.
    a day

    Passes only through dirty water used to make oxygen which usually used in plants and machines

  • Keshav T.
    2 days

  • Ganesh R.
    2 days

  • Rukhsar A.
    2 days

  • Ar P.
    2 days

  • Almas B.
    2 days

    don't vaccinate!

  • Sharen G.
    2 days

    My grandfather is suffering from this infection and it's bad if no treatment given or no treatment given this fungus can drag a patient to cancer

  • Sohili B.
    2 days

  • Arati Y.
    2 days

  • Shreenandita R.
    2 days

    Patients who are staying at home treatment, chances of this infection is very low. But patients who are staying in ICU for prologned period, study says the chances are high in those patients. Very rare cases have been found for patients who are treating at home.

