Who's At Risk From Black Fungus?
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria decodes the black fungus infection — or mucormycosis — which is creeping up on some Covid-19 patients.
18/05/2021 4:27 PM
43 comments
Gomed B.4 hours
He speaks more sense than our health ministry ( Who should have resigned by now - A USELESS POLITICAL DOG) . you should our health mister !!
Smruti M.4 hours
Wondering how black fungus only impacts peoples in India , why no other country has retorted this??
Biswadeep C.4 hours
Shrija G.5 hours
Pia K.9 hours
Hindsight is 20-20. Where was this government when people started scrambling for medicines and cylinders? Why were guidelines not issued then on handling and use of medical oxygen and steroids?
Roohmi18 hours
It's due to the shit quality of oxygen that has been supplied to different hospitals all over the country, steroids are a good excuse to compensate state sponsored genocide. Steroids are being given all over the world, not just in India. How many black fungus cases have been reported elsewhere?? Resign chutiye anpad Modi
Marwa K.a day
Karan B.a day
Jas S.a day
Poor hygeine of hospitals
Sweeta T.a day
Pravin H.a day
Passes only through dirty water used to make oxygen which usually used in plants and machines
Keshav T.2 days
Ganesh R.2 days
Rukhsar A.2 days
Ar P.2 days
Almas B.2 days
Sharen G.2 days
My grandfather is suffering from this infection and it's bad if no treatment given or no treatment given this fungus can drag a patient to cancer
Sohili B.2 days
Arati Y.2 days
Shreenandita R.2 days
Patients who are staying at home treatment, chances of this infection is very low. But patients who are staying in ICU for prologned period, study says the chances are high in those patients. Very rare cases have been found for patients who are treating at home.