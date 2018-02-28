Widows Celebrate Holi in Vrindavan

These widows are celebrating Holi despite an age-old tradition that forbids them from taking part in festivals.
Shrikant S.03/11/2019 17:55
This one is sure to moisten the eyes of those who have a heart and are socially and culturally aware of their surroundings. I too have seen such posts last year or years before but believe me, none of their holis are like ours. We can choose to or not to partake in any celebration. But for these women its not the same, each year their fight for the right to celebrate is a whole new struggle(so 4th time or 5th or for the matter even 100th time is like a first for them). If not, then how do you think the families of these women managed to dump them whereas not providing for your elderly parents is actually a punishable offence in this country? The tradition calls for ostracising and segregating widows and their families just took advantage of the fact!
Not bad!! They deserve to play and feel happy as well 🌺
