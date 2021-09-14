back
Wildlife Photography With A Phone
Want to be a wildlife photographer but don’t have a fancy camera? An expert explained how he takes stunning photos with his phone.
10/09/2021 3:11 PMupdated: 10/09/2021 3:13 PM
- 171.6K
- 3.1K
- 110
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
41 comments
Heera S.21 hours
Malluuuuuuu❤️
Jai S.14/09/2021 20:48
for you
Amrut K.14/09/2021 15:59
Superr.. Bhenki..
Ranjan D.14/09/2021 15:09
What phone cameras do you recommend for wild life photography...?
Debjyoti N.14/09/2021 03:35
There is no denial of the fact that for wildlife photography longer the focal length of the lens more is your oppurtunity of reach and better photos.
Moses L.13/09/2021 23:49
You might wanna be wildlife photographer someday. Lol
Arda M.13/09/2021 18:19
Then please give me your Nikon and take my samsung
Foyjul I.13/09/2021 11:46
Tu apna farhan hi hai na ? Kitna badal gaya re😥
Peniel J.13/09/2021 05:20
great job brother 🤣
Afshan P.12/09/2021 19:49
I think these tips also work otherwise.. Even if you're not capturing wildlife!
Satyaki B.12/09/2021 13:32
Amit Shah without specs?
Rajesh S.12/09/2021 12:20
Hi
Brut India12/09/2021 08:36
Wildlife photography has the power to turn people on to the wonder of nature. But social media throws together those who seek to visually capture nature in honest, careful ways with those who take shortcuts at the expense of the subject, intent only on more likes and followers. Viewers can’t tell the difference. What does it mean to be an ethical photographer? https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/ethical-wildlife-photography
Sudeshna B.12/09/2021 07:39
.
Sushil S.12/09/2021 06:24
Good stuff dude, wishing u more click serendipities
Jyotirmoy B.12/09/2021 06:00
Thank you
Chakradhar C.12/09/2021 02:09
Very important to you'll!
Nandita V.11/09/2021 15:34
Brilliant video 👍
Inayath B.11/09/2021 14:35
show this to him. Good pointers.
Rashid F.11/09/2021 10:12
sekho bhai