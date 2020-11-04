Will Farmers Survive Lockdown Hit?

Coronavirus in India VS US
Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview
Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity
The Day Of A Covid-19 Sanitation Worker
When Migrant Workers Reached Home
Kamal Haasan Wants A Health Budget Increase
Pls go vegan and say No to dairy products.... It involves animal cruelty ........ We can eat plants and vegetables then why we want to kill animals and eat.... Pls stop such cruelty towards animals.....
At least the cows are enjoying thwmselves
Choose life over financial loss. Products will grow again if all humans survive.
This is the system of our system
Instead serve the poor
Ty for saving lives by tossing it away.
It's fine we should not worry much cause this disease leads to our roots so better start cultivate own food I think
Saving life is more important...we will make it all..but first its safety..what's d use if ur not there ..be positive...its india..everything has reason..world appreciate after knowing d idieolgy behind it
Very sad news.
But ...
dear all , kindly choose plant based milk instead of animal’s milk.
We are actually slaving the animals for milking , separating their babies & at the end sending them for slaughter.
Actually Animal milk is not for human being
Plz choose compassion.
Be vegan 🌱
Go vegan 🌱
Maybe drinking the cow pee from the holy cow Mata will save them
This is wrong ! Can't expect from Brut
Instead of pouring he milk in drain you can give it to poor people and even stray animals
They did similar thing in Canada ,not sure why they don't make cheese out of it
Seriously ? There are many animals dying of hunger and here you are just letting the food rot!
Send them free to poor peoples but don't waste
STOP USING ANIMALS MILK
do not promote such videos they go it for this purpose nobody sympathise such distributors
common why spread fake news..only farmers n food dealers are allowed for business..if the rate is fixed by governments then these distributors won't make profit that's why they r doing tantrums
Don't throw away milk and vegetables, try making food that can be stored long to eat
man this hurts to watch
22 comments
Janhavi C.04/19/2020 19:07
Pls go vegan and say No to dairy products.... It involves animal cruelty ........ We can eat plants and vegetables then why we want to kill animals and eat.... Pls stop such cruelty towards animals.....
Abu A.04/15/2020 05:45
At least the cows are enjoying thwmselves
Seth A.04/14/2020 15:43
Choose life over financial loss. Products will grow again if all humans survive.
Rahil A.04/14/2020 07:09
This is the system of our system
Wakhang N.04/13/2020 07:49
Instead serve the poor
Sumeet S.04/12/2020 22:27
Ty for saving lives by tossing it away.
Srikanth G.04/12/2020 22:07
It's fine we should not worry much cause this disease leads to our roots so better start cultivate own food I think
Parul G.04/12/2020 14:24
Saving life is more important...we will make it all..but first its safety..what's d use if ur not there ..be positive...its india..everything has reason..world appreciate after knowing d idieolgy behind it
Kishor T.04/12/2020 07:57
Very sad news. But ... dear all , kindly choose plant based milk instead of animal’s milk. We are actually slaving the animals for milking , separating their babies & at the end sending them for slaughter. Actually Animal milk is not for human being Plz choose compassion. Be vegan 🌱 Go vegan 🌱
Chad X.04/11/2020 22:52
Maybe drinking the cow pee from the holy cow Mata will save them
Yash B.04/11/2020 20:01
This is wrong ! Can't expect from Brut
Siddharth S.04/11/2020 19:12
Instead of pouring he milk in drain you can give it to poor people and even stray animals
Mohiaddeen J.04/11/2020 16:29
They did similar thing in Canada ,not sure why they don't make cheese out of it
Raiz N.04/11/2020 16:10
Seriously ? There are many animals dying of hunger and here you are just letting the food rot!
Wani R.04/11/2020 14:16
Send them free to poor peoples but don't waste
Patricia C.04/11/2020 12:07
STOP USING ANIMALS MILK
Archana H.04/11/2020 11:50
do not promote such videos they go it for this purpose nobody sympathise such distributors
Archana H.04/11/2020 11:49
common why spread fake news..only farmers n food dealers are allowed for business..if the rate is fixed by governments then these distributors won't make profit that's why they r doing tantrums
Priya T.04/11/2020 11:38
Don't throw away milk and vegetables, try making food that can be stored long to eat
Siddhant D.04/11/2020 11:27
man this hurts to watch