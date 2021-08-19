back

Will The Taliban Really Keep Peace?

The Taliban claims they want peace after they swept back to power in Afghanistan. But these visuals suggest otherwise...

19/08/2021 1:27 PM
  • 42K
  • 111

88 comments

  • Esther M.
    25 minutes

  • Suny K.
    25 minutes

    Apne mullan khush ho rahe hain haha

  • Ashish Y.
    25 minutes

    Aye don't blame taliban, they did press conference dude.🌚🌚🌚

  • Joseph A.
    29 minutes

    Don't ever trust Taliban's words. They are guided by Islamic tenets. Taqiya is an Islamic principle that's used to deceive non Muslims. Whatever happening in Afghanistan today is nothing compared to what that country is going to witness going forward.

  • Fakir A.
    29 minutes

    Suggest Talibans, how to control chaos and riots. The people there have gone mad.

  • Mabel J.
    30 minutes

    Don't want peace . Always Destroying, killing raping and kidnapping innocent females. This is what they are all about.

  • Jawad A.
    32 minutes

    Why India has so much pain about Afghani people. Look at the situation in Jammu kashmir, first let the people of Jammu Kashmir live in peace.

  • Umair K.
    35 minutes

    Double check the pant of one sitting on wall 😜😜😜😜😜😜😂😂😂😂😂😂 they are thinking talibans are police to be messed.

  • Osama A.
    35 minutes

    You should mind your own business, world knows your cheap reality and barbaric acts you've done in kashmir, You've lost all of your assets in Afghanistan lol, i think india is the next, just wait and watch

  • Ghaffar H.
    36 minutes

    BURNOL ordered. just arriving. keep your asses in air😜😜😜

  • Ravichandran V.
    36 minutes

    How come nobody is wearing mask... Aren't they afraid of COVID-19????

  • Sarmad K.
    37 minutes

    Jalti to hogi

  • Sohal A.
    38 minutes

    The video is fake, it is from Iraq!

  • Mohammed N.
    43 minutes

    "Whoever kills an innocent life it is as if he has killed all of humanity.." Surat Al-Ma'idah 5:32, The Qur'an. May peace prevails everywhere. May the lives of people be safe. Ameen

  • Md A.
    an hour

    This is very scary. The dark era of brutality is back in Afghanistan. It makes me shudder just to imagine about 40 million Afghan people being at the mercy of these hardline Taliban scoundrels. The Talibanis of India who feel that Afghanistan has now become a "paradise', should immediately migrate to their "heaven". There is no place for people of such rotten mentality in India because as soon as they get a chance, they will start trying to establish Taliban rule here too. And Such people are potential terrorists ;their words and actions should be monitored by the government. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1456876468022901&id=100011016848994

  • Nisar F.
    an hour

    These visuals are only seen by India Media..

  • Sukani D.
    an hour

    Gufa putra shaher ah gaya toh pagla gaya

  • Nikhil P.
    an hour

    Worst decision by trump makin peace with terrorism. 😔😔

  • Mustajab A.
    an hour

    Hope Taliban has grown up now warna is bar 5 sal bhi ni chalengde

  • Anirban D.
    an hour

    The coward people of Afganisthan deserved this.