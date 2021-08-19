Will The Taliban Really Keep Peace?

The life of Aretha Franklin
Esther M.25 minutes
Suny K.25 minutes
Apne mullan khush ho rahe hain haha
Ashish Y.25 minutes
Aye don't blame taliban, they did press conference dude.🌚🌚🌚
Joseph A.29 minutes
Don't ever trust Taliban's words. They are guided by Islamic tenets. Taqiya is an Islamic principle that's used to deceive non Muslims. Whatever happening in Afghanistan today is nothing compared to what that country is going to witness going forward.
Fakir A.29 minutes
Suggest Talibans, how to control chaos and riots. The people there have gone mad.
Mabel J.30 minutes
Don't want peace . Always Destroying, killing raping and kidnapping innocent females. This is what they are all about.
Jawad A.32 minutes
Why India has so much pain about Afghani people. Look at the situation in Jammu kashmir, first let the people of Jammu Kashmir live in peace.
Umair K.35 minutes
Double check the pant of one sitting on wall 😜😜😜😜😜😜😂😂😂😂😂😂 they are thinking talibans are police to be messed.
Osama A.35 minutes
You should mind your own business, world knows your cheap reality and barbaric acts you've done in kashmir, You've lost all of your assets in Afghanistan lol, i think india is the next, just wait and watch
Ghaffar H.36 minutes
BURNOL ordered. just arriving. keep your asses in air😜😜😜
Ravichandran V.36 minutes
How come nobody is wearing mask... Aren't they afraid of COVID-19????
Sarmad K.37 minutes
Jalti to hogi
Sohal A.38 minutes
The video is fake, it is from Iraq!
Mohammed N.43 minutes
"Whoever kills an innocent life it is as if he has killed all of humanity.." Surat Al-Ma'idah 5:32, The Qur'an. May peace prevails everywhere. May the lives of people be safe. Ameen
Md A.an hour
This is very scary. The dark era of brutality is back in Afghanistan. It makes me shudder just to imagine about 40 million Afghan people being at the mercy of these hardline Taliban scoundrels. The Talibanis of India who feel that Afghanistan has now become a "paradise', should immediately migrate to their "heaven". There is no place for people of such rotten mentality in India because as soon as they get a chance, they will start trying to establish Taliban rule here too. And Such people are potential terrorists ;their words and actions should be monitored by the government. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1456876468022901&id=100011016848994
Nisar F.an hour
These visuals are only seen by India Media..
Sukani D.an hour
Gufa putra shaher ah gaya toh pagla gaya
Nikhil P.an hour
Worst decision by trump makin peace with terrorism. 😔😔
Mustajab A.an hour
Hope Taliban has grown up now warna is bar 5 sal bhi ni chalengde
Anirban D.an hour
The coward people of Afganisthan deserved this.