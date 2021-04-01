back

Women In Gujarat Run Barefoot For Sons

These mothers in Gujarat competed in a race for their sons. This is why...

01/04/2021 2:12 PM
  • 165.1K
  • 277

260 comments

  • Soumili D.
    18 minutes

    Tell me which holy book has mentioned this practice is right and good? None. It's the stupid oppressive society and their idiotic culture😁

  • Adi A.
    29 minutes

    Modi's mother also did that.🤭🤭🤭🤭

  • Abung M.
    34 minutes

    Even after nearly a century.......????? How long we have to struggle? When will we ...........???????

  • Rajeshwar A.
    an hour

    Ofcourse they will have to pray and follow all such practices .. as the best state of India Gujarat doesn't even have basic medical facilities. Instead of building great Wall of gujarat to hide slums .. medical facilities could have been improved. God save us in the future as there is no strong opposition at all for this stupid government.

  • Shiraz A.
    an hour

    XD wtf

  • Ginny G.
    an hour

    Absolutely disgusting! Cannot believe how people believe in such crap even in today's world. Such people are not worthy of being humans

  • Sherry S.
    2 hours

    Disgusting... In the name of culture n tradition we propegate such gender discrimination openly....!!

  • Hitesh S.
    2 hours

    Dibakar Ghosh Where did I speak on Hindu beliefs . Don't try to derail the discussion.

  • Horace R.
    2 hours

    You are being ridiculous. Leave these people's faith alone.

  • Kaynaz D.
    3 hours

    Wtf... Morons!

  • Aditya K.
    3 hours

    It is their choice why are judging them for no reason. Why all you so much judgemental.

  • Aditya K.
    3 hours

    Fine I get it liberals are narrating as a social evil.

  • Manisha D.
    3 hours

    Don't want to judge but newly mother when she's running cause health issue to her! According to time guess norms should be change !

  • Md N.
    3 hours

    How backward as a nation!!!

  • Indira C.
    4 hours

    Joker

  • Hazelbaby H.
    5 hours

    bullshit

  • Botham J.
    5 hours

    In which century are we living 🤦🤦

  • Riddhi C.
    5 hours

    Height of illiteracy

  • Prashant K.
    6 hours

    Some remote village some tradition is followed these people have to fiddle with it . Its heterogeneous India let such marathons happen for women fittness not for someone's well being

  • Izhar A.
    6 hours

    Typical India 😬😂

