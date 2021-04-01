Owaisi Slams Gurugram Order On Meat Shops
Women In Gujarat Run Barefoot For Sons
260 comments
Soumili D.18 minutes
Tell me which holy book has mentioned this practice is right and good? None. It's the stupid oppressive society and their idiotic culture😁
Adi A.29 minutes
Modi's mother also did that.🤭🤭🤭🤭
Abung M.34 minutes
Even after nearly a century.......????? How long we have to struggle? When will we ...........???????
Rajeshwar A.an hour
Ofcourse they will have to pray and follow all such practices .. as the best state of India Gujarat doesn't even have basic medical facilities. Instead of building great Wall of gujarat to hide slums .. medical facilities could have been improved. God save us in the future as there is no strong opposition at all for this stupid government.
Shiraz A.an hour
XD wtf
Ginny G.an hour
Absolutely disgusting! Cannot believe how people believe in such crap even in today's world. Such people are not worthy of being humans
Sherry S.2 hours
Disgusting... In the name of culture n tradition we propegate such gender discrimination openly....!!
Hitesh S.2 hours
Dibakar Ghosh Where did I speak on Hindu beliefs . Don't try to derail the discussion.
Horace R.2 hours
You are being ridiculous. Leave these people's faith alone.
Kaynaz D.3 hours
Wtf... Morons!
Aditya K.3 hours
It is their choice why are judging them for no reason. Why all you so much judgemental.
Aditya K.3 hours
Fine I get it liberals are narrating as a social evil.
Manisha D.3 hours
Don't want to judge but newly mother when she's running cause health issue to her! According to time guess norms should be change !
Md N.3 hours
How backward as a nation!!!
Indira C.4 hours
Joker
Hazelbaby H.5 hours
bullshit
Botham J.5 hours
In which century are we living 🤦🤦
Riddhi C.5 hours
Height of illiteracy
Prashant K.6 hours
Some remote village some tradition is followed these people have to fiddle with it . Its heterogeneous India let such marathons happen for women fittness not for someone's well being
Izhar A.6 hours
Typical India 😬😂