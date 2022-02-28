back
Won't leave Ukraine without dog, says Indian student
He is stranded in Kyiv but this Indian student won't let the Russian invasion separate him from his dog. 🐶💖
28/02/2022 5:07 PM
- 111K
- 1.7K
- 171
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
59 comments
Avee C.3 hours
That's called humanity ❤️ God bless both of you ❤️
Abhisaar S.5 hours
Reminded me of You ... Rakesh Asthana
Chuna C.5 hours
I'm sure india will be far better without you
Milind S.5 hours
With all due respect to Brut India reporters and presttitudes, what have you done to help this students, did you post any helpline numbers on your page, did you forward any cases to relevant authorities. WE can imagine overwhelming task of calls coming into Indian mission there, yes all cannot go as planned. but all must help here and provide as much as information and means of communication to stranded citizens and also become a mediator with Govt. agencies rather than shedding crocodile tears
Promod D.5 hours
modi hain to ....?
Roshni G.6 hours
So proud of you not leaving your pet there all alone in such cruel world. Also some people laugh at evrything, can't help they must be mentally disturbed.. India has the worst airline services unfortunately, all they need are excuses for not boarding you along with your pet, big shame on the whole Indian Airline services not even one airline is capable of proving good services for pet owners. India will always be a developing country sadly coz it lacks so many things .. our govt. 😶
Shivani B.8 hours
Who are those freaking idiots laughing on this post??? Fyi you laughing idiots...animals are better than human. Animals don't rape infants!
সৌরভ ম.8 hours
Bro.. You are so strong, I hope you and your pet both get rescued by government.
Sayan M.8 hours
People are struggling to get out and u need your dog to come with u .U should be ashamed on u.
Faiz A.8 hours
With human lives at risk you cant let go a pet? People are loosing reletives. Get out of there damn fool.
Deepak B.8 hours
Warish dkha hum Dehradun waale
Amudha K.9 hours
Very good...you talk like this...and if in case something happens to you, there is always Modi to be blamed for....😏
Glen C.9 hours
This is the flag and symbol of the Nazi Ukraine military unit. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1119798228850268&id=100024603030176 All you have to do to stop it is, tell the Russians where the 40,000 Nazis are at. So the world can bring them to the Hague for crimes against humanity. You know the ones that killed people who were speaking Russian women and children that wanted to be free from Ukraine.
Rakshit V.9 hours
Brave soul...
Anirudha R.9 hours
You are a good man. What a wonderful choice you have taken. People who are laughing are completely as$ho|es.
Khurshid S.10 hours
Those who is laughing is bastard
Anny J.10 hours
The Indian Government advisory was to move out of Ukraine two weeks before the war started and guys like these are waiting for Government to send special planes for him and the dog. Question has been asked to him in his face on what was he doing for so many days with the dog and why he is out from the safe area which can keep him safe? Why didn't he carry all the blankets to keep him and the pet warm? Why is he smiling right at the end when he is asking help from the Government? Please wait for few more days and the Government will send you a Chartered Plane to airlift you and your pet from the war zone as you don't want your safety and follow other students who are crossing the borders to catch the flight home... You tried to catch the eye of the world under the garb of pet lover... Hope that you and your pet would return home and get the sympathy and footage that you hoped after putting this video out...
Zainab T.10 hours
InshaAllaah bhai I hope you get home soon 💔
Dips R.10 hours
Now this will become a great story of pet love and I'd this guy gets killed in bombing the govt would.be called a failure whereas the fact is he missed the rescue flight himself .. When leaving the pet back is not an option...he losing his life is also not an option.. heroism sometimes seem foolish ... He is not even worried about what his parents are going through right now
Meenakshi A.11 hours
It happens everywhere in the world, even worse. People have to learn to deal with some disappointments especially when you are living away or in highly populated country. If you want things to get better then you need to help your government by sacrificing your time and dedicate it to assist them work efficiently. How many of you do that? Sorry but you loose your rights to complain if you don’t know/careless to take lead in a critical time.