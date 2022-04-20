back
Yet another attack on Dalit teen in UP
In Raebareli, these young men thought it was cool to hurt someone and film it for the world to see. Here's what became of them. ⚠️ TW: images can be distressing.
20/04/2022 4:28 PMupdated: 20/04/2022 4:28 PM
96 comments
Kunal R.15 hours
Brahmannad ko jala do Mita do✊🏽
Neel S.a day
This kids parents are to be fucked and follows them parent teach children act
Azeez L.a day
Shocking and sad. This wouldn't have happened if those involved in mob lynching of Muslims had been punished.
Binod S.a day
Very unfortunate... Inhumane.... It's a crime against humanity
Brut Indiaa day
Manoj Bairwa wanted to become the first Dalit groom in his village to ride a horse to his wedding. But Neem Ka Kheda has a dark history of attacking those who try. Here's what happened on his wedding day:
Mohammed S.a day
This is Hinduism of RSS!
Purusothama N.a day
Pl show this to Ms. Mayavathi, who supported BJP, UP back ward class, open your eyes.
Devendran V.a day
All born for whores, supported by bastards.
Sultan A.2 days
This is the reason, when you elect an illiterate person for CM post
Vinod R.2 days
1 so call hindu beating other so call hindu this hindutav have some shame hindu
Ahmed A.2 days
Saley mard ki tarha akele aake dikhao. Hijdoo ki tarah hamesha jhund me waar karte ho
Simr M.2 days
Abhi log hindu muslim kr re Baad dalit brahman kiya krenge
Alok T.2 days
Hang till death then no other will try some thing like this
Aditya P.2 days
BAJRANG DAL SHOULD WORK AGAINST OF SUCH.
Rasmita D.2 days
Bullsit young boy feel like they are live in Taliban😄 but its their bad luck. Its India
Sarfaraz A.2 days
Hate breed hates
Mohammed K.2 days
Raicm is Growing , there need to be strict law
Omar H.2 days
North Indian shit
Oommahani B.2 days
Illiterate people
Bruce N.2 days
