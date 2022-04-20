back

Yet another attack on Dalit teen in UP

In Raebareli, these young men thought it was cool to hurt someone and film it for the world to see. Here's what became of them. ⚠️ TW: images can be distressing.

    Yet another attack on Dalit teen in UP

96 comments

  • Kunal R.
    15 hours

    Brahmannad ko jala do Mita do✊🏽

  • Neel S.
    a day

    This kids parents are to be fucked and follows them parent teach children act

  • Azeez L.
    a day

    Shocking and sad. This wouldn't have happened if those involved in mob lynching of Muslims had been punished.

  • Binod S.
    a day

    Very unfortunate... Inhumane.... It's a crime against humanity

  • Brut India
    a day

    Manoj Bairwa wanted to become the first Dalit groom in his village to ride a horse to his wedding. But Neem Ka Kheda has a dark history of attacking those who try. Here's what happened on his wedding day:

  • Mohammed S.
    a day

    This is Hinduism of RSS!

  • Purusothama N.
    a day

    Pl show this to Ms. Mayavathi, who supported BJP, UP back ward class, open your eyes.

  • Devendran V.
    a day

    All born for whores, supported by bastards.

  • Sultan A.
    2 days

    This is the reason, when you elect an illiterate person for CM post

  • Vinod R.
    2 days

    1 so call hindu beating other so call hindu this hindutav have some shame hindu

  • Ahmed A.
    2 days

    Saley mard ki tarha akele aake dikhao. Hijdoo ki tarah hamesha jhund me waar karte ho

  • Simr M.
    2 days

    Abhi log hindu muslim kr re Baad dalit brahman kiya krenge

  • Alok T.
    2 days

    Hang till death then no other will try some thing like this

  • Aditya P.
    2 days

    BAJRANG DAL SHOULD WORK AGAINST OF SUCH.

  • Rasmita D.
    2 days

    Bullsit young boy feel like they are live in Taliban😄 but its their bad luck. Its India

  • Sarfaraz A.
    2 days

    Hate breed hates

  • Mohammed K.
    2 days

    Raicm is Growing , there need to be strict law

  • Omar H.
    2 days

    North Indian shit

  • Oommahani B.
    2 days

    Illiterate people

  • Bruce N.
    2 days

