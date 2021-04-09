back

You Should Care About The New Rafale Revelations. Here's Why

The Rafale deal between India and France has been shrouded by controversy for years. This week, a French news portal published new allegations that should worry every Indian. Brut spoke to Yann Philippin, the journalist behind the investigation, to understand why his findings are important.

09/04/2021 7:26 PMupdated: 09/04/2021 7:28 PM
107 comments

  • Rajesh B.
    an hour

    Time to recognize ur level U are nothing but a paid leftist news media.. So shut the f off.. 😂😂

  • Redwan R.
    2 hours

    How much did those planes cost.

  • Jaswant S.
    2 hours

    4gujarati and ghugi are leaving no stone unturned and looting nation at will.x president of French has been jailed on corruption charges. But now is full group of jio jaya chand of India. Jai chand means traitors. All 5 have z security.. First pmo fund was manupilated by amending Rti bill. 5aerdrome were sold to jain addni group.modi stadium is for shah son who have cricket intrest. Mandar trust money was gone. Farmers are dying as bill is for jio group. 16th pr of usa version of democracy is gone.modi.means murder of democracy of india. Even achild entrying to drink water is beaten badly.And all big give justification also.Patriot farmers and ex army men have exposed these tratiors. Big rafle of no use as they spray ddt on small children holding 5rs parle biscuit. 1dollar is rs 80 appox.

  • Shah F.
    2 hours

    India n indians are sold...

  • Zubutu Z.
    2 hours

  • V.s.chandra S.
    2 hours

    Asshol but.you mofo congis chut chato

  • Ritu A.
    3 hours

    Mera Bharat mahan Ada se jyata Bheman. Pathetic.

  • Amitanand P.
    4 hours

    🧐😔😪🤐☹🙂🤨😅

  • Saurabh N.
    4 hours

    Fake 😂😂😂😂

  • Amirishetti S.
    4 hours

    Ia means corruption

  • விஜய க.
    5 hours

    : you need any more proof about the 🤦🏻‍♂️scan... 🤦🏻‍♂️But don't worry . Indian media will never speak about this..🤷🏻‍♂️🙆🏻‍♂️

  • Faisal S.
    5 hours

    French reporter is Anti - National !

  • Nakul G.
    5 hours

    India main tho nahi ho paaye gi, tum France main he kar lo, but we are interested in outcome.

  • Amol P.
    5 hours

    Chowkidar Chor Tha, Hai aur Hamesha Rahega !!!!

  • Rajiv B.
    6 hours

    Which defence contracts happen with out kicks backs

  • Abdullah Q.
    7 hours

    bhai yeh journalist daikh mujhe yeh huzaifa ka future lag raha ha 😄

  • Pradeep S.
    7 hours

    https://www.opindia.com/2021/04/hathras-charge-sheet-mathura-up-stf-yogi-siddque-kappan-delhi-riots-pfi/

  • Pradeep S.
    7 hours

  • Abdul S.
    8 hours

    Rahul gandhi and congress must have bribed French news media 🙄

  • Babar P.
    8 hours

    The continuity of the deal's shadiness despite All attempts of the BJP hegemony and incredulous ..... Accountability to this deal and its privy now solely with the Pradhan sewak .... Jumlas of Uprightness Na khaaunga Na khaane ..... people witness and also willing to turn a blind eye just for demagoguery

