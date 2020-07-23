back

22 Years Since India's Historic Nuclear Test

India's Pokhran II nuclear tests changed its international image forever. They were led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had been re-elected prime minister only a few months prior. Here he is visiting the famous test site that India still remembers him for. #tbt

8 comments

  • Akhil A.
    3 hours

    One leader who took such a bold step inspite stifff resistance for m Usa and one leader spends 100 crore just to satsfy ego and bow down to Trump

  • Terry S.
    4 hours

    He was a great pm - for the whole country

  • Sen G.
    15 hours

    The man who doesn't need any introduction. Best prime minister of this country ever. I wish individuals like you and our beloved president Mr. Apj Abdul Kalam comes soon.

  • KS M.
    18 hours

    The villagers protest is real compared to the other where only young naive girls holding banner. Look like they are paid to be there

  • Aslam S.
    a day

    It's our right to defend our nation by any means why should we care about US or any other countries

  • Anuradha A.
    a day

    What to think of that. Mujhe matt batao attitude. I m super se bhi uparrrr

  • Mujahid A.
    a day

    be like, remember what it was like have a great BJP leader? No not this fake ass chaiwalla, the other great BJP leader. 🤣🤣🤣

  • Raj S.
    2 days

    Western attitude always has been we can do what we want nobody has the right to interfere in our affairs but we can interfere in everybody’s affairs.