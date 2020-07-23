back
22 Years Since India's Historic Nuclear Test
India's Pokhran II nuclear tests changed its international image forever. They were led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had been re-elected prime minister only a few months prior. Here he is visiting the famous test site that India still remembers him for. #tbt
07/23/2020 3:27 PM
Akhil A.3 hours
One leader who took such a bold step inspite stifff resistance for m Usa and one leader spends 100 crore just to satsfy ego and bow down to Trump
Terry S.4 hours
He was a great pm - for the whole country
Sen G.15 hours
The man who doesn't need any introduction. Best prime minister of this country ever. I wish individuals like you and our beloved president Mr. Apj Abdul Kalam comes soon.
KS M.18 hours
The villagers protest is real compared to the other where only young naive girls holding banner. Look like they are paid to be there
Aslam S.a day
It's our right to defend our nation by any means why should we care about US or any other countries
Anuradha A.a day
What to think of that. Mujhe matt batao attitude. I m super se bhi uparrrr
Mujahid A.a day
be like, remember what it was like have a great BJP leader? No not this fake ass chaiwalla, the other great BJP leader. 🤣🤣🤣
Raj S.2 days
Western attitude always has been we can do what we want nobody has the right to interfere in our affairs but we can interfere in everybody’s affairs.