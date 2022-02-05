back
Do Animals Have Sex For Pleasure?
"Animals have done it all." Oral sex, masturbation, homosexual sex ... This evolutionary biologist is showing just how widespread sexual diversity is among animals.
05/02/2022 2:57 PM
- 58.2K
- 708
- 53
37 comments
Rakib M.7 hours
and homo sapiens evolved from those behaviour and become the most advanced species on earth.
Mashaim Z.12 hours
Some animals eat their babies and mate as well. Some sniffs genitals and drink urine of each that doesn't mean we as human beings should also practice this. We have brains and ability to differentiate between right and wrong that's what make us superior.
Archeese B.16 hours
Indian uncles giving us their gyaan…. Like bruh stfu and give ur wife head!
Tushar U.21 hours
Homosexuality is animal instincts. Humans is not acceptable.
Riddhee G.a day
This comment section did not pass the vibe check
Nikhil K.a day
Yeah insaan se bhi aage hain
Pronoy M.a day
Mother nature ❤️
Shafiq C.2 days
Thats why Animals eats shit so human must eat too?
Ravan N.2 days
Basically it means Animals are tharki too
OO O.2 days
Stay away from the religious and the arab Mohammedans to actually learn what life really is.
Ahmed I.2 days
Thats why humans control everything, we have brains to reason right from wrong. Brainwashing people, shame on you Animals. We humans are not animals.
बाबरी स.2 days
Ewwwww.....🤮🤮
Warren L.2 days
Animalistic sex? Have scientist done this?
Fozila J.3 days
i was thinking it’s all awesome and stuff but “homosexual sex..roosters?!” I can’t anymore.
Khekishe Y.3 days
The difference between animal and human is the size of the brain. God has given us wisdom to distinguish between good and evil, the choice is yours.
Flavy P.3 days
Really !! Unbelievable! But excellent piece of knowledge.
ঋজু ঋ.3 days
dek
Michelle R.3 days
This is SUCH B.S.
Abhijit Z.3 days
More evidence why things we label as unnatural are actually normal.
Syaonee B.3 days
Aww