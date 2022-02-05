back

Do Animals Have Sex For Pleasure?

"Animals have done it all." Oral sex, masturbation, homosexual sex ... This evolutionary biologist is showing just how widespread sexual diversity is among animals.

37 comments

  • Rakib M.
    7 hours

    and homo sapiens evolved from those behaviour and become the most advanced species on earth.

  • Mashaim Z.
    12 hours

    Some animals eat their babies and mate as well. Some sniffs genitals and drink urine of each that doesn't mean we as human beings should also practice this. We have brains and ability to differentiate between right and wrong that's what make us superior.

  • Archeese B.
    16 hours

    Indian uncles giving us their gyaan…. Like bruh stfu and give ur wife head!

  • Tushar U.
    21 hours

    Homosexuality is animal instincts. Humans is not acceptable.

  • Riddhee G.
    a day

    This comment section did not pass the vibe check

  • Nikhil K.
    a day

    Yeah insaan se bhi aage hain

  • Pronoy M.
    a day

    Mother nature ❤️

  • Shafiq C.
    2 days

    Thats why Animals eats shit so human must eat too?

  • Ravan N.
    2 days

    Basically it means Animals are tharki too

  • OO O.
    2 days

    Stay away from the religious and the arab Mohammedans to actually learn what life really is.

  • Ahmed I.
    2 days

    Thats why humans control everything, we have brains to reason right from wrong. Brainwashing people, shame on you Animals. We humans are not animals.

  • बाबरी स.
    2 days

    Ewwwww.....🤮🤮

  • Warren L.
    2 days

    Animalistic sex? Have scientist done this?

  • Fozila J.
    3 days

    i was thinking it’s all awesome and stuff but “homosexual sex..roosters?!” I can’t anymore.

  • Khekishe Y.
    3 days

    The difference between animal and human is the size of the brain. God has given us wisdom to distinguish between good and evil, the choice is yours.

  • Flavy P.
    3 days

    Really !! Unbelievable! But excellent piece of knowledge.

  • ঋজু ঋ.
    3 days

    dek

  • Michelle R.
    3 days

    This is SUCH B.S.

  • Abhijit Z.
    3 days

    More evidence why things we label as unnatural are actually normal.

  • Syaonee B.
    3 days

    Aww

