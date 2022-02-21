back

Everything you need to know about crypto

Can you shop with cryptocurrency? What are the new tax rules in India? Aditya Singh demystifies crypto for Brut. 🪙: Crypto India

21/02/2022 4:27 PM
  • 11.5K
  • 17

16 comments

  • Jack B.
    15 hours

    Who cares its garbage especially if people even use it constantly buy more to use more unless you're just filthy rich any way

  • Amos M.
    2 days

    Good info but little scared to invest.

  • Inggih K.
    2 days

  • Garry J.
    3 days

  • Farzeen M.
    3 days

  • Ishan K.
    3 days

    Nice sir ji

  • Arshad A.
    3 days

    Well explained Ady, you are getting noticed and become star in crypto world. Thanks

  • Maan A.
    3 days

    Chha gye guru. Boht hard

  • Santosh K.
    3 days

    🙏

  • Samant S.
    3 days

    Hi ady bro. nice to see you.

  • Vijay R.
    3 days

    Congrats @ady bhai... Keep Shining and bless us with your awesome knowledge.. Thank you.

  • Akash R.
    3 days

    Bahut Dino baad fb khola ajj 😀😀

  • Akash R.
    3 days

    Awesome ady bhai

  • Ashu A.
    3 days

    Congrats @ady bhai

  • Wisdom S.
    4 days

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Crypto in India has been a dramatic journey, here's a look back: https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/crypto/cryptocurrency-in-india-a-look-at-the-regulatory-journey-of-cryptocurrencies-7648767/

