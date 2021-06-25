back
Finding love during the lockdown
This couple from Kolkata matched on Tinder and went on to navigate Covid, exams, lockdowns to be together. Here’s their story. #SwipeStories #TinderIndia This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
25/06/2021
Russa D.4 hours
Look at Riju's face !!!:he so reminds me of Elio from Call Me By Your Name!There is something so beautiful in his face when he talks about Bhaskar. I am in love with the date night experience strolling all around the city of joy at night...😍😍😍 Just takes me back to a happy memory I lived. May you guys stay happy and in love forever..Good Wishes to you. Riju and Bhaskar🌻
Yasmin M.a day
the one looks like u
Ainul H.a day
Thuuu🤣🤣
Moumita D.a day
Always love you, am so happy for you babe 🥰
Shivesh P.2 days
This happens when you have 0 girlfriend score😂 I mean be happy do whatever fuk u want who cares...but still what's a fun in eating banana when you already got one✌️
Odinaka U.2 days
Anamitra T.2 days
I am having hopes after watching this 🥰
Natawan K.2 days
im so happy for both of you:) making me miss India even more.
Ishan A.2 days
Riju ... lots of blessings and love buddy
Amlan B.2 days
Treatment needed asap!!
Sanmit S.2 days
I think Brut want to dilute indian Culture, Religious Nature, Society.
Ābhï Ś.2 days
bhai apna iihm ka banda h🔥
Sangboi V.2 days
Lol brut what have you come down to,?? No stories anymore??
Aditya N.2 days
❤️
Bhaskar J.2 days
oi saa naah ki cute couple 😭
Ali J.2 days
Love is love ❤ no matter if you're straight or bent .
Manvendra S.2 days
क्या बकलोलि है ये 😂😂🤣
Zarina S.2 days
𝚃𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚍 𝚎𝚊𝚌𝚑 𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 ❤️𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚜 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚊𝚕𝚠𝚊𝚢𝚜 𝚜𝚊𝚢𝚜 𝚋𝚞𝚕𝚕𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚝,𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚐𝚞𝚢𝚜 𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚎..𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚋𝚘𝚝𝚑 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚙𝚞𝚛𝚎 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 ❤️
Abhishek G.2 days
Koti koti ty porota belbe
Ratul C.2 days
❤️❤️❤️