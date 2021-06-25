back

Finding love during the lockdown

This couple from Kolkata matched on Tinder and went on to navigate Covid, exams, lockdowns to be together. Here’s their story. #SwipeStories #TinderIndia This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

25/06/2021 2:27 PM
  • 520.9K
  • 365

    286 comments

    • Russa D.
      4 hours

      Look at Riju's face !!!:he so reminds me of Elio from Call Me By Your Name!There is something so beautiful in his face when he talks about Bhaskar. I am in love with the date night experience strolling all around the city of joy at night...😍😍😍 Just takes me back to a happy memory I lived. May you guys stay happy and in love forever..Good Wishes to you. Riju and Bhaskar🌻

    • Yasmin M.
      a day

      the one looks like u

    • Ainul H.
      a day

      Thuuu🤣🤣

    • Moumita D.
      a day

      Always love you, am so happy for you babe 🥰

    • Shivesh P.
      2 days

      This happens when you have 0 girlfriend score😂 I mean be happy do whatever fuk u want who cares...but still what's a fun in eating banana when you already got one✌️

    • Odinaka U.
      2 days

    • Anamitra T.
      2 days

      I am having hopes after watching this 🥰

    • Natawan K.
      2 days

      im so happy for both of you:) making me miss India even more.

    • Ishan A.
      2 days

      Riju ... lots of blessings and love buddy

    • Amlan B.
      2 days

      Treatment needed asap!!

    • Sanmit S.
      2 days

      I think Brut want to dilute indian Culture, Religious Nature, Society.

    • Ābhï Ś.
      2 days

      bhai apna iihm ka banda h🔥

    • Sangboi V.
      2 days

      Lol brut what have you come down to,?? No stories anymore??

    • Aditya N.
      2 days

      ❤️

    • Bhaskar J.
      2 days

      oi saa naah ki cute couple 😭

    • Ali J.
      2 days

      Love is love ❤ no matter if you're straight or bent .

    • Manvendra S.
      2 days

      क्या बकलोलि है ये 😂😂🤣

    • Zarina S.
      2 days

      𝚃𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚍 𝚎𝚊𝚌𝚑 𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 ❤️𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚜 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚊𝚕𝚠𝚊𝚢𝚜 𝚜𝚊𝚢𝚜 𝚋𝚞𝚕𝚕𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚝,𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚐𝚞𝚢𝚜 𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚎..𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚋𝚘𝚝𝚑 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚙𝚞𝚛𝚎 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 ❤️

    • Abhishek G.
      2 days

      Koti koti ty porota belbe

    • Ratul C.
      2 days

      ❤️❤️❤️