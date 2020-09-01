back
From Google Associate To Lake Cleaner
He left a prestigious job at Google to clean up sewage and garbage full-time. "Everyone wants to make a difference," he says, "but few of us spring to action."
09/01/2020 11:38 AMupdated: 09/01/2020 11:39 AM
16 comments
Shahnaz F.2 hours
Bravo
Raveendran P.13 hours
Kerala is not only the land of rivers but ponds also which were neglected for long But due to policy change of Pinarayi govt ponds are returned to its former eligance also reduced flooding this year.
Rupam R.15 hours
Respect For you Brother
హేతువాది వ.a day
Our country is great because people like him
Endurance P.a day
ബാസിത് ക.a day
Brut.. you could have made a video about it. One of the painful and joyful experience in the time of Corona. https://youtu.be/VYz__FEWeHs
Emmanuel A.a day
Powerfully inspiring . That's a bold step i doubt i can take
Vidushi S.a day
Inspirational!!!!!
Raghav B.a day
Thank you . Krishnamurthy surely did a commendable job, but they wouldn't be known to the world without an unbiased media like you guys. I'll always be a big fan of your page, Awesome job Brut!
Thavasumuthu R.a day
Through his NGO he is building his business Empire
Antony J.a day
Who else can do it🤩
Jayesh G.a day
Harugade...follow ur passion...
Sudhir A.a day
God bless you... 👏👏👏
Min L.a day
Awesome. Respect
Suvasree B.a day
u r a darlo
Brut Indiaa day
