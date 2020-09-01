back

From Google Associate To Lake Cleaner

He left a prestigious job at Google to clean up sewage and garbage full-time. "Everyone wants to make a difference," he says, "but few of us spring to action."

09/01/2020 11:38 AMupdated: 09/01/2020 11:39 AM
  • 46.5k
  • 18

And even more

  1. 2:12

    À l'assemblée de l’Etat de Californie, elle vient avec son bébé pour participer au vote

  2. 6:20

    La rentrée compliquée de Louise, porteuse de trisomie 21

  3. 3:32

    Quatre adolescents qui rêvent des Jeux olympiques

  4. 3:02

    Les eaux usées de Lafarge déversées dans la Seine

  5. 6:02

    Penser demain : l'agriculture selon Hélène Le Teno

  6. 4:28

    Maire d'un village de l'Aveyron, Simon Worou raconte son parcours

16 comments

  • Shahnaz F.
    2 hours

    Bravo

  • Raveendran P.
    13 hours

    Kerala is not only the land of rivers but ponds also which were neglected for long But due to policy change of Pinarayi govt ponds are returned to its former eligance also reduced flooding this year.

  • Rupam R.
    15 hours

    Respect For you Brother

  • హేతువాది వ.
    a day

    Our country is great because people like him

  • Endurance P.
    a day

    Hello ladies and gentle, I'm here to share this great testimony, after long time of investing my little hard earn money and looses, I finally meet a great trader Scott, he's trusted and reliable Contact him via this link on telegram 👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAESll8z6JWjfRdd5_Q

  • ബാസിത് ക.
    a day

    Brut.. you could have made a video about it. One of the painful and joyful experience in the time of Corona. https://youtu.be/VYz__FEWeHs

  • Emmanuel A.
    a day

    Powerfully inspiring . That's a bold step i doubt i can take

  • Vidushi S.
    a day

    Inspirational!!!!!

  • Raghav B.
    a day

    Thank you . Krishnamurthy surely did a commendable job, but they wouldn't be known to the world without an unbiased media like you guys. I'll always be a big fan of your page, Awesome job Brut!

  • Thavasumuthu R.
    a day

    Through his NGO he is building his business Empire

  • Antony J.
    a day

    Who else can do it🤩

  • Jayesh G.
    a day

    Harugade...follow ur passion...

  • Sudhir A.
    a day

    God bless you... 👏👏👏

  • Min L.
    a day

    Awesome. Respect

  • Suvasree B.
    a day

    u r a darlo

  • Brut India
    a day

    Just like Arun Krishnamurthy, this man also quit his job at Google to sell samosas:

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.