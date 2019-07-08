How To Make Your Own Dish Soap

Sick of wasting plastic and money on store-bought dish soap? Here's how to make your own. 🧴 🧽
12 comments
Brayan O.08/08/2019 07:25
Its work
Parakh S.08/06/2019 10:00
Ab yehi bhasad jodd lo zindagi mein
Timothy P.07/19/2019 08:29
You'll need a bottle of Dawn to rinse this nasty concoction off of your dishes after finding out you just spent more money and used more plastic products to make this.
Kirty K.07/17/2019 12:02
Eww it looks like nasty dirty dish water 🤮
Mithu R.07/14/2019 18:48
Nice
شارزہ ش.07/11/2019 19:21
Do not use it. It's a horrible experiment. Traditional Soap has a bad smell and you won't be able to eat in those dishes.
Naresh07/10/2019 10:38
Whats 80 cl water
Tarun J.07/09/2019 08:08
To make one soap you need two kind of soaps
Shourya J.07/08/2019 16:02
ready for some diy(disaster it yourself)?
Rohan V.07/08/2019 08:13
Indians using it from centuries
Muhammad R.07/08/2019 08:12
Stupidity. Why don't you buy a liquid dishwash soap😄😉
Vidhi V.07/08/2019 06:26
hope this helps