India's Trailblazing Online Educator
She left a fancy IT job to help students with maths through online videos. Today, she has 1 million + subscribers. Meet one of India's pioneering YouTubers.
08/17/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 08/17/2020 9:28 AM
- 79.8k
- 1.6k
- 35
16 comments
Sudha K.8 hours
My son with autism understood the concepts through your videos esp physics, an ardent user of ExamFear. God bless you !
Abhishek B.a day
Fancy and IT job didn't go together
Patricia C.a day
Wish I would have. a teacher like her she’s amazing!
Ismail S.a day
More power to you ma'am 😃🙂
Dhananjay R.a day
Great Work, Extraordinary Madam.Keep it up
Priya K.a day
Deepika Gakhar.it could be you
Amaan S.a day
Extra Ordinary...
Munir H.a day
Another distinguished teacher is Dr.Neela Bakore mam.She is amazing in teaching biology and biochemistry.
Ashwini R.a day
Great
Pandit S.a day
Udayon S.a day
These are the people who other youtubers should aspire to be, unlike, umm, a disgusting dude with expletive armed videos
Brut Indiaa day
Bull B.a day
great work for students like me who takes hell of time to understand
Able R.a day
You are unique and amazing achiever and a wonderful plus beautiful teacher! I wish you all the best and wish to know more maths from you!
Bless C.a day
God bless you Ma'am. Your videos will provide Free Education to those who are connected to the internet. You are an Educational missionary.
Nithin S.a day
i have learnt more from her than my school