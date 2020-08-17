back

India's Trailblazing Online Educator

She left a fancy IT job to help students with maths through online videos. Today, she has 1 million + subscribers. Meet one of India's pioneering YouTubers.

08/17/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 08/17/2020 9:28 AM
  • 79.8k
  • 35

16 comments

  • Sudha K.
    8 hours

    My son with autism understood the concepts through your videos esp physics, an ardent user of ExamFear. God bless you !

  • Abhishek B.
    a day

    Fancy and IT job didn't go together

  • Patricia C.
    a day

    Wish I would have. a teacher like her she’s amazing!

  • Ismail S.
    a day

    More power to you ma'am 😃🙂

  • Dhananjay R.
    a day

    Great Work, Extraordinary Madam.Keep it up

  • Priya K.
    a day

    Deepika Gakhar.it could be you

  • Amaan S.
    a day

    Extra Ordinary...

  • Munir H.
    a day

    Another distinguished teacher is Dr.Neela Bakore mam.She is amazing in teaching biology and biochemistry.

  • Ashwini R.
    a day

    Great

  • Pandit S.
    a day

  • Udayon S.
    a day

    These are the people who other youtubers should aspire to be, unlike, umm, a disgusting dude with expletive armed videos

  • Brut India
    a day

    These classrooms in Kerala are taking ed-tech to the next level by introducing Augmented Reality to teach students during the Covid lockdown:

  • Bull B.
    a day

    great work for students like me who takes hell of time to understand

  • Able R.
    a day

    You are unique and amazing achiever and a wonderful plus beautiful teacher! I wish you all the best and wish to know more maths from you!

  • Bless C.
    a day

    God bless you Ma'am. Your videos will provide Free Education to those who are connected to the internet. You are an Educational missionary.

  • Nithin S.
    a day

    i have learnt more from her than my school

