Life After Death on Social Media

By the end of the century, there may be more dead people on Facebook than living. Scary? 😳

07/14/2019 1:01 PM
43 comments

  • Ning G.
    08/14/2019 01:39

    They won't know whether we die or not!!! 😂

  • Priya Y.
    08/13/2019 13:15

    Omg 🙄

  • Uvuvwevwevwe O.
    08/10/2019 10:42

    PUBGMOBILE paid hacks fr 2nd account .. 7days Free 30days ? 90days ? Life time ? Frm team LORD¤ Discord link - RAINBOW#1367

  • Tandra D.
    08/05/2019 09:40

    Vabii ni konodin ai bisoyta.

  • Priya M.
    08/04/2019 06:48

    Marne k baad sari pol khul jaye kya farak pdta h ...

  • Awadhesh K.
    07/31/2019 16:31

    What the hell

  • Mehul C.
    07/30/2019 11:48

    At end of century FB could be dead also..

  • Sianthuam G.
    07/30/2019 10:56

    Only facebook users?? Lol dude we all die every second of our lives

  • Ngurang B.
    07/29/2019 02:17

    U die first then I willl🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Jel H.
    07/28/2019 00:42

    Thanks

  • Pradeep D.
    07/25/2019 03:25

    I don't think facebook or any other social site will waste its resources on an account which has not operated for very long.

  • Sahito K.
    07/23/2019 03:50

    So what's New if no one die then what about the population

  • Aniruddh S.
    07/22/2019 16:40

    What's scary in that

  • Sheeza A.
    07/18/2019 18:01

    There should be proper laws abt ol dis in india..

  • Bìśhäl B.
    07/18/2019 17:32

    I will deactivate it before that , thank you for informing 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Kh A.
    07/18/2019 16:57

    True

  • Sayali D.
    07/18/2019 07:30

    did you know this

  • Gurbhinder S.
    07/17/2019 14:43

    Oh my god..i suddenly have chest pain..i think i,m also gonna...,,

  • Vlad P.
    07/17/2019 13:45

    like the holy book it quite will be

  • Manvir S.
    07/17/2019 10:46

    Do you think facebook will exist 100 years down the line? 🤣