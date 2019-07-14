Life After Death on Social Media

By the end of the century, there may be more dead people on Facebook than living. Scary? 😳
43 comments
Ning G.08/14/2019 01:39
They won't know whether we die or not!!! 😂
Priya Y.08/13/2019 13:15
Omg 🙄
Uvuvwevwevwe O.08/10/2019 10:42
Tandra D.08/05/2019 09:40
Vabii ni konodin ai bisoyta.
Priya M.08/04/2019 06:48
Marne k baad sari pol khul jaye kya farak pdta h ...
Awadhesh K.07/31/2019 16:31
What the hell
Mehul C.07/30/2019 11:48
At end of century FB could be dead also..
Sianthuam G.07/30/2019 10:56
Only facebook users?? Lol dude we all die every second of our lives
Ngurang B.07/29/2019 02:17
U die first then I willl🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Jel H.07/28/2019 00:42
Thanks
Pradeep D.07/25/2019 03:25
I don't think facebook or any other social site will waste its resources on an account which has not operated for very long.
Sahito K.07/23/2019 03:50
So what's New if no one die then what about the population
Aniruddh S.07/22/2019 16:40
What's scary in that
Sheeza A.07/18/2019 18:01
There should be proper laws abt ol dis in india..
Bìśhäl B.07/18/2019 17:32
I will deactivate it before that , thank you for informing 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Kh A.07/18/2019 16:57
True
Sayali D.07/18/2019 07:30
did you know this
Gurbhinder S.07/17/2019 14:43
Oh my god..i suddenly have chest pain..i think i,m also gonna...,,
Vlad P.07/17/2019 13:45
like the holy book it quite will be
Manvir S.07/17/2019 10:46
Do you think facebook will exist 100 years down the line? 🤣