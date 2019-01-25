back

Meet India's First Engineer

India has countless engineers. But who is India's first engineer? ⚙🔩⛏

01/23/2019 5:22 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 8:17 AM
25 comments

  • Hooli V.
    01/25/2019 13:14

    ನಮ್ಮ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ The name which can't pronounce properly by one politician

  • A.p. S.
    01/24/2019 13:12

    your college has his name enlightened...!!

  • Anil J.
    01/24/2019 05:47

    still engineers are not getting the core job they want

  • Vinod B.
    01/24/2019 04:49

    He also made Bombay's municipal sewage system and TATA Steel plant at Jamshedpur as I recall!! Regards to him...

  • Gangadhar S.
    01/23/2019 18:00

    Great legendrhy

  • Anuj A.
    01/23/2019 17:14

    bhabi...

  • Abhijeet J.
    01/23/2019 13:49

    Finally brut has shared a great video... V r always Proud of father of engineering of india

  • Sunny G.
    01/23/2019 13:09

    A name which RAHUL GANDU cannot even pronounce properly 😂😂

  • Rudra B.
    01/23/2019 11:48

    baba bishwakarma..

  • Sadruddin N.
    01/23/2019 10:36

    Self less man with dedication to work not income. He use to take along with him four candles to the camp office and in night time he uses two candles provided by government for office work and off the candles and lit the-other bought by him for his personal work-they are merely candles. Such were the people politicians and officials. Now almost all are different.

  • Charit R.
    01/23/2019 09:22

    Rahul Gandhi 😂

  • Bala S.
    01/23/2019 09:11

    , and

  • Nikita N.
    01/23/2019 09:06

    check out some engineer facts!

  • Nataraj B.
    01/23/2019 08:53

    If only India had accepted education as its religion, instead of Hindu Then many engineers would have been world leaders in industries !!!?

  • Aditya A.
    01/23/2019 08:40

    how difficult is to be an engineer Rahul Gandhi will tell you in video.

  • Pramanshu S.
    01/23/2019 08:40

    Aadarsh Mishra

  • Rahul K.
    01/23/2019 08:16

    Proud to be an Engineer 😍

  • Hasan S.
    01/23/2019 08:10

    Law non cogit ad impissiblia

  • Kumar B.
    01/23/2019 07:54

    Brief but interesting introduction to the work of the great man.

  • Imtiyaz A.
    01/23/2019 07:30

    Really great work

