Meet World's Best Father

His parents couldn’t afford toys so this Kerala man is making sure his own son and daughter get to play with the best. Arun Kumar Purushothaman builds adorable miniature vehicles for them. Move over Mattel. 🏍🚗

02/04/2019 1:26 AMupdated: 02/05/2019 12:47 PM
  • 1.7m
  • 230

133 comments

  • Kinjal K.
    11/10/2019 04:30

    Nc job

  • Renjesh T.
    07/29/2019 01:08

    Chetta whatsapp no. Onnu tharumo kurachu doubt chodikkana

  • Anjali S.
    07/16/2019 03:43

    Brilliant. Convert your art for entrepreneurship. God bless

  • Abs A.
    03/19/2019 18:27

    Best father ever

  • Zilpah J.
    03/08/2019 23:16

    Yes, congratulations

  • Manjunatha D.
    03/08/2019 16:12

    Super dad

  • Rashmi K.
    03/02/2019 14:11

    How sweet

  • Jyothi S.
    03/02/2019 11:27

    Great job

  • Vijayalakshmi P.
    03/02/2019 08:08

    Wowww. God bless you abundantly

  • Sowmya R.
    03/01/2019 09:59

    check this

  • Sonakshi M.
    02/27/2019 18:39

    Ayu needs this Auto

  • Bharti S.
    02/27/2019 16:51

    Excellent

  • Ujjwala S.
    02/27/2019 16:03

    Great

  • Sneha B.
    02/27/2019 10:54

    Amazing

  • Sampati P.
    02/26/2019 13:22

    Wonderful

  • Mujeeb Z.
    02/25/2019 06:57

    iske baare meich bolru that Jo Shaik will make chotu R15 for his kids

  • Subhani S.
    02/25/2019 02:59

    Great dady

  • Navya R.
    02/24/2019 12:56

    DIY

  • Satheesh C.
    02/24/2019 10:21

    He's saying JCB not SUV, subtitle error,

  • Irfan K.
    02/24/2019 03:45

    Super