The Balance Bike That Grows On You

A kids’ bike that mirrors your child’s growing height. It was invented by Prem Kale who is only 20 years old. 👏👏

05/10/2020 9:09 AM
  • 48.1k
  • 29

20 comments

  • Rahul S.
    11 hours

    Amazing 🙏❣️

  • Denise W.
    a day

    Congrats! And: I bought such a bike for my grandchild ten years ago...was manufactured in New Zealand or Australia... 🙋🏼‍♀️

  • Chitra G.
    a day

    Itz an awesome and excellent model and so affordable but in india everybody runz after branded or imported thingz, what a pity that iz.

  • Subhashini R.
    2 days

    How do I buy one?

  • Shanthi '.
    2 days

    Just like Computer chairs...adjustable!!

  • Rohan N.
    2 days

    Mumbai me to itne dino me chori ho jayegi!!! But awesome concept!!!

  • Rajeshwari V.
    2 days

    Wonderful innovation

  • Raj S.
    2 days

    Beautiful

  • Pramod S.
    2 days

    😎👌☝

  • Benedict A.
    2 days

    Why is that Girl Child Showing her belly in this clip are these guys promoting Early Prostitution. Brute India your Marked

  • Saroja S.
    2 days

    Would have loved to see the young generation that invented things for the mass and helped society with dilemmas they face daily. Rich creating stuff for the rich and using this media to promote it. Well do I need to say anymore !

  • Neelam S.
    2 days

    This technique is not new. In whole Europe they use it from Ages

  • Jayaprakash R.
    2 days

    Where is the cycle break

  • Baidurya K.
    2 days

    I thought the bike has life...

  • Jim S.
    2 days

    Cycle companies be like: "WTF!!!?? Pet pe kyu laat mar rahe ho bhai?" 😂🤣

  • Fankar F.
    2 days

    RAW wants to know your location

  • Vijaya L.
    2 days

    Thank u so much

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Here's where you can get yourself Kale's balance bike: https://www.vamshycle.com/

  • Vijaya L.
    2 days

    How to place an order

  • Timeelen S.
    2 days

    Wow simple and amazing, i think we all can build for our self too. ❤❤ love this

