The Indian Start-Up That Won A Million Pounds

India won big at the ‘Oscars’, just not the one you know. Meet Takachar co-founder Vidyut Mohan whose clean air solution impressed the world...

30/10/2021 4:27 PM
  • 50.3K
  • 14

9 comments

  • Jagan S.
    08/11/2021 05:29

    Great ideologist.

  • Manisha D.
    02/11/2021 14:15

    Congratulations 👏👌🇮🇳❤ but I felt this guy with little attitude 🤔

  • Brut India
    01/11/2021 09:12

    This Indian man received the Global Best Teacher prize, here's what he did to make it to the international stage:

  • Moutushi B.
    31/10/2021 21:12

    Wao

  • Rajesh S.
    31/10/2021 05:43

    Cogratullation for your great 👍💗 work and effort in the field of polution long way to go thanks 👍💗🙏

  • Ila M.
    31/10/2021 00:19

    Congratulations. A great invention. Wishing you success in your future.

  • ثوبان ب.
    30/10/2021 18:09

    It is same as Pyrolosis?

  • Debasish K.
    30/10/2021 18:07

    Great job sir

  • Kunal D.
    30/10/2021 17:10

    better then addicts

