The Indian Start-Up That Won A Million Pounds
India won big at the ‘Oscars’, just not the one you know. Meet Takachar co-founder Vidyut Mohan whose clean air solution impressed the world...
30/10/2021 4:27 PM
9 comments
Jagan S.08/11/2021 05:29
Great ideologist.
Manisha D.02/11/2021 14:15
Congratulations 👏👌🇮🇳❤ but I felt this guy with little attitude 🤔
Moutushi B.31/10/2021 21:12
Wao
Rajesh S.31/10/2021 05:43
Cogratullation for your great 👍💗 work and effort in the field of polution long way to go thanks 👍💗🙏
Ila M.31/10/2021 00:19
Congratulations. A great invention. Wishing you success in your future.
ثوبان ب.30/10/2021 18:09
It is same as Pyrolosis?
Debasish K.30/10/2021 18:07
Great job sir
Kunal D.30/10/2021 17:10
better then addicts